Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season Next / How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
MotoGP News

Marini says MotoGP weight limits "need to change now"

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini says MotoGP "needs to change now" its rules over weight limits, as he thinks a combined minimum weight for bike and rider is necessary.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marini says MotoGP weight limits "need to change now"
Listen to this article

Standing at 184cm, Marini is one of the paddock's tallest riders and thus is one of its heaviest at 69kg compared directly to his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, who weighs 61kg.

Currently, in MotoGP there is only a mandated minimum weight limit for motorcycles, which comes in at 157kg, and does not take the rider into consideration.

This is at odds even within its own paddock, as both Moto2 and Moto3 have a minimum weight limit which includes both bike and rider, with the latter a combined 217kg, and Moto3 operating at 152kg.

Marini, who ended his second full season in MotoGP 12th in the championship on 120 points, has spent much of 2022 pushing the conversation about including riders into the minimum weight limit rule as he believes the naturally heavy competitors are being disadvantaged.

While he admits it's "impossible" to say just what the actual disadvantage converts to in lap time, he notes that heavier riders are using the rear tyre harder because of their weight – and ultimately this leads to them losing out across a grand prix distance.

"For sure, we have also data that tells you when you have more weight you use the tyres more, because we have a lot of [electronics] control, we have a lot of power," Marini told Motorsport.com at the Valencia season finale.

"So, the acceleration is not a problem, even if you are 10 kilos more. But to make the same acceleration you need to use more tyre, because you need to use more energy and more force.

"So, the problem is this, because you arrive at the end of the race with less tyre and it's difficult to make overtakes at the end, which is the most important phase of the race.

"It's critical and it's there that you make the results. So, every time the key of the race is to arrive at the end with the rear tyre in the best way especially.

"Some races more, some races less. So, you need to think a little bit more when you are like this.

"Having the minimum weight is something that is fair. It's not for trying to disadvantage the smaller riders.

"Nobody wants the minimum weight so high, we just want something that can level things a bit more and give everybody the same possibility to fight for victory and not start with a disadvantage."

Danilo Petrucci, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Danilo Petrucci, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marini's problem isn't a new one. Recently, Danilo Petrucci felt he was constantly disadvantaged by his height and weight.

For Marini, simply training harder to lose more weight is not an option because he is at the physical limit within which you can still have the strength to ride a MotoGP bike.

When Petrucci was a Pramac Ducati rider in 2017, he said his quest to lose more weight led to him physically struggling to ride the bike.

Marini believes that a combined minimum weight limit in MotoGP would be a benefit for smaller riders, as they will be able train more at the gym and improve their own energy levels for races.

"We need to change it now because this is the right moment and in all the other categories there is a minimum weight, in all the other sports there is a minimum weight," Marini added.

"So, I don't understand why not in MotoGP. It's impossible to lose more weight than this because then you don't have the strength, you don't have the energy for a race.

"You can try to not eat anything, but to ride a MotoGP bike you need to be prepared at 100%.

"So, for example myself after 70 kilos it's impossible to go [lower], because I tried to go lower, but then I didn't have the energy to arrive at the end of the race.

Read Also:

"So, you gain 4% of performance because you are one kilo less, but then you lose 10 laps of the race because you cannot finish the race.

"So, it's impossible to go lower than this. I think for the smaller riders it's good to put more weight on because everybody now is trying to be lower on the weight to make better acceleration to don't use the tyre.

"But if there is a minimum weight, everyone can push a bit more in the gym, have more strength, have more energy during the race.

"So, it's not a disadvantage for them because they can put more weight on their body and not put weight on the bike."

shares
comments
What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season
Previous article

What less cycling meant for Aleix Espargaro’s 2022 MotoGP season
Next article

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM
MotoGP

Ducati "not worried" about its MotoGP secrets going to KTM

Binder: “Just a matter of time” before “frustrated” KTM breaks through in MotoGP Valencia November testing
MotoGP

Binder: “Just a matter of time” before “frustrated” KTM breaks through in MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime
MotoGP

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

Latest news

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy
IMSA IMSA

New Porsche 963 “very different to drive” from 919, says Tandy

Former Le Mans winner Nick Tandy says Porsche’s new 963 is “very different to drive” from the ultra-successful 919 Hybrid that he used to win the French sportscar classic in 2015.

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

The 65th running of the Daytona 500 will take place on Feb. 19, 2023 with a packed week of on-track action preceding it.

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato debuts as two-seat coupe with retro twist
Automotive Automotive

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato debuts as two-seat coupe with retro twist

It's based on the Quadrifoglio model but upgraded to GTAm spec while retaining a manual gearbox.

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
4 h
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Prime

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Prime

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez.

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems Prime

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character.

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough Prime

Why Bagnaia's MotoGP triumph is as worthy as Stoner's Ducati breakthrough

OPINION: Despite the superiority exhibited by the Ducati in 2022, the context in which Francesco Bagnaia became MotoGP world champion means that both the rider and the Italian marque merit the same recognition that the brand and Casey Stoner received after their 2007 title

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.