Marini: Too early for Honda to start thinking about 2027 MotoGP rules

MotoGP announced the full framework for its 2027 technical regulations overhaul earlier this week, headlined by a switch to 850cc engines and reduced aerodynamics.

As with any major technical change, a reshuffle in the competitive order is anticipated, with all eyes on the struggling Japanese manufacturers to use 2027’s regulations to pull themselves up the order.

Honda has had a woeful start to the 2024 campaign with a bike concept its riders believe was the wrong path, with the Japanese marque so far scoring just 13 points in the constructors’ standings after four rounds.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, Marini said when discussing whether Honda could switch focus to the new regulations: “It’s too far, 2027, it’s too far.

“So for sure, we need to work on the present because also the knowledge that you find in these years will help a lot for the future.”

Marini says Honda’s start to the season has been ‘unexpected’ but insists that his relationship with HRC remains strong during this difficult period.

“[I didn't expect] this performance sincerely but nobody expected this performance,” he added.

“This new project that Honda wanted to provide at the beginning of the season didn’t work, and nobody expected.

“So, now we are rebuilding everything a little bit, following our feedback, and we need a little bit of time to take that highway to the top.

“I think the problem is we had an issue that cost us time because we started even further behind compared to last season and nobody expected this.

“But the work of the guys is very good, the relationship between me and all of the engineers is great.

“So, I’m really happy to work with them and we have a very good connection, but we just need a bit of time.”

Mir still debating MotoGP future

Marini and Johann Zarco are the only Honda riders with contracts extending beyond the 2024 season.

This puts 2020 world champion Joan Mir as a key figure in the 2025 rider market, though the Spaniard – who has been with Honda since last year following Suzuki’s exit at the end of 2022 – still needs time to consider his future and the offers he has on the table.

“Actually, this is a good question, but I cannot answer because I have options on the table but I don’t really know what I want to do,” said Mir.

“This is the reality. I need a bit more time to understand, to take a good decision for my future. This is the reality.”