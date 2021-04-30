Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP “soon”

By:

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is convinced star Moto3 rookie Pedro Acosta “will arrive soon” to the premier class after his breakout start to his grand prix career.

Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP “soon”

The 16-year-old has stunned the motorcycle racing world in the first three races of his world championship career, having finished second and won twice – with his maiden win at the Doha Grand Prix coming from pitlane.

This has left the Ajo KTM rider 31 points clear in the championship coming to this weekend’s Spanish GP at Jerez.

Marquez – who had a similarly blazing rise through the ranks to MotoGP from 2009 to 2013 – heaped praise on Acosta and is sure he will be in MotoGP soon.

“Yeah, of course I already speak with before and his riding style is good, his talent is good, he’s fast,” Marquez said on Thursday at Jerez.

“This is obvious with the results. Of course, being here on the press conference with MotoGP riders at 16 years old, I think it’s difficult to accept for him because maybe too much pressure.

“But what I say is forget about everything, enjoy it now.

“You are a young talented kid and if he wins on Sunday it will be ok, if he finishes top five, top 10 it will be ok.

“It’s his first year, so now it’s time to enjoy, this is my advice to him.

“He will have time to put pressure on himself. Apart from that, congrats.

“He’s riding amazing and he will arrive, he will arrive soon. I will try to be there, but he will arrive soon competing together with us.”

Read Also:

Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli noted Acosta’s start to his Moto3 career was similar to Romano Fenati’s, who in 2012 finished second on his debut and won at the following round.

But Morbidelli admits Acosta has “something different” that “we’ve never seen”.

“Yeah, I think to remain with the feet on the ground is important, but Pedro has something different,” Morbidelli added.

“We’ve never seen something like this, never seen this.

“I’ve been watching races since I was a little kid and I’ve seen Romano Fenati doing something similar.

“But it was a different situation, Moto3 was new, was different. What we’ve seen from Pedro is something else, this is clear.

“And what I see from him… he’s 16 but he doesn’t look 16.

“He looks like a really focused guy, he’s not here to play too much. So, feet on the ground is the right advice.”

Acosta was present in Thursday’s pre-event press conference and was thankful for the praise MotoGP’s elite were showering him in.

“When I entered here I had the ass like this [makes clenched gesture],” he joked.

“But, now I’m more relaxed, but finally when you listen to these good words from these top guys.

“It’s good for the status and we will see. Finally, we have to keep enjoying and to have a cool head.”

Acosta’s team boss Ako Ajo told Motorsport.com during the Portugal weekend that the 16-year-old has an “old-school” style “not normal” for a young rider nowadays.

shares
comments

Related video

Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1

Previous article

Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
WRC

Loeb's race against time to rebuild the Peugeot 306 Maxi

2
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

3
MotoGP

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

1h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP riders open up on social media struggles

16h
5
IndyCar

Kanaan: Rivals “will know that I don't have a lot to lose”

13h
Latest news
Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP “soon”
MotoGP

Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP “soon”

22m
Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1

28m
MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

1h
Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn

12h
MotoGP riders open up on social media struggles
MotoGP

MotoGP riders open up on social media struggles

16h
Latest videos
Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn 00:44
MotoGP
1h

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn

MotoGP: Wife of late Gresini to take over team 00:39
MotoGP
21h

MotoGP: Wife of late Gresini to take over team

Team VR46 to run in MotoGP with Saudi backing 05:29
MotoGP
Apr 28, 2021

Team VR46 to run in MotoGP with Saudi backing

Alex Rins 00:37
MotoGP
Apr 28, 2021

Alex Rins "not an idiot" in Portugal lead crash

Team VR46 in MotoGP from 2022 00:41
MotoGP
Apr 28, 2021

Team VR46 in MotoGP from 2022

More from
Lewis Duncan
Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1 Spanish GP
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

Loeb's race against time to rebuild the Peugeot 306 Maxi
WRC WRC

Loeb's race against time to rebuild the Peugeot 306 Maxi

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

MotoGP riders open up on social media struggles
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders open up on social media struggles

Kanaan: Rivals “will know that I don't have a lot to lose”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Kanaan: Rivals “will know that I don't have a lot to lose”

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Fittipaldi to run Gateway IndyCar race, not Le Mans

Flashback: The Prost/Senna collision that shook the world
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flashback: The Prost/Senna collision that shook the world

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Latest news

Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP “soon”
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP “soon”

Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team plans take messy turn

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.