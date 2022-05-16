Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate Next / Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
MotoGP / French GP News

Marquez admits ninth was best possible result without crashes

Marc Marquez admits he needed riders ahead of him to crash out of the MotoGP French Grand Prix so he could score a distant sixth on the troubled Honda.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez admits ninth was best possible result without crashes
Listen to this article

The six-time world champion continues to struggle for form on the radically overhauled 2022 Honda and could only manage 10th on the grid in qualifying.

Ahead of the race, Marquez felt his pace was good enough only to battle for the top seven at best, with the Spaniard crossing the line sixth having let Pramac's Johann Zarco go ahead on purpose.

But had it not been for crashes for both Suzuki riders and long-time race leader Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez would have finished down in ninth.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he could have had a strong race without riders falling ahead of him, Marquez replied: "No, our position without the crashes was ninth. But three riders crashed, but we finished sixth. I was not able to be faster.

"When Zarco overtook me, I just went wide in a purposeful way to not lose time, I let him pass and tried to follow him in some laps. But I saw he was faster. I didn't have the speed, so I just finished the race."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez had a big moment during a practice start in warm-up which tweaked the right arm he badly broke back in 2020.

This ultimately didn't cause him too many issues in the race, but he concedes he was physically not well on Sunday.

"I got up and I didn't feel well – body, but also the arm," he added. "Even like this it was the race day, so you need to race.

"In the warm-up I was struggling, I got into the box, I go out for the practice start and I had that strange shaking. There was pain a little bit [in] the arm, but nothing wrong. For the race, it was OK, was in a normal level like Jerez and Portimao.

"We started and we did our race. Constant, solid race. Nothing crazy, but [that] was our pace.

"So, I stayed in my pace and I finished sixth. I said our position was between fifth and seventh, three riders crashed in front, then we achieved our target that was between fifth and seventh."

Once again Marquez was the top Honda rider, albeit over 15 seconds from the race win, which he says proves there is performance in the bike – but he is not riding it well enough to extract the best from it.

"Riding, I'm not in my sweet moment," he said. "I was riding much better in the past. I am riding in a different way, in a strange way in the beginning but I am getting used to it.

"It's true that I'm not riding like I want. I always try to force my riding style to what I need.

"But it's true I'm not riding in my best level, but every race I am the best Honda. So, it means the performance is there but I'm not riding well."

Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate
Bastianini would be "problem" for Bagnaia as Ducati teammate
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Espargaro doesn’t know what’s happening with '23 Aprilia talks French GP
MotoGP

Espargaro doesn’t know what’s happening with '23 Aprilia talks

Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful" French GP
MotoGP

Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful"

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Espargaro doesn’t know what’s happening with '23 Aprilia talks
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro doesn’t know what’s happening with '23 Aprilia talks

Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful"
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful"

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Marquez admits ninth was best possible result without crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez admits ninth was best possible result without crashes

Prime
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
23 h
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
