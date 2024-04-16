Marquez: Age a key factor in Quartararo's new Yamaha MotoGP deal
Marc Marquez believes Fabio Quartararo's age was a decisive factor in the Frenchman committing his future to Yamaha despite the Japanese MotoGP squad's struggles to be competitive.
Five days before the start of the Americas GP, Yamaha announced the extension of Quartararo's contract until the end of 2026.
Quartararo justified his decision in Texas with the internal restructuring process that has been launched within the technical department of the Japanese team.
The most important aspect of this is the incorporation of Massimo Bartolini, Gigi Dall'Igna's right-hand man at Ducati, as technical director.
Before Quartararo's renewal was made official, many compared the dilemma facing the rider to the one faced by Marquez last season, which eventually led him to leave Honda after 11 years and join the satellite Gresini team, where he competes on a Ducati that is not even the latest specification.
Although Quartararo took the opposing decision, 31-year-old Marquez understands the reasons that led the 24-year-old to give Yamaha another chance.
"I'm not surprised that Quartararo has stayed at Yamaha," said Marquez in an interview with Motorsport.com in Austin. "First of all because Yamaha is Yamaha, and Honda is Honda. Sooner or later, they will get there.
"A lot of people have compared it to my situation, but Fabio has a lot more time than I had left."
Another element that leads the Spaniard to sympathise with his rival's decision is the absence of trauma such as the one he experienced following the arm injury he sustained at Jerez in 2020, which led him to undergo surgery four times.
"He hasn't gone through a period like I did, with a very serious injury that even led me to doubt myself. That is fundamental," added Marquez, who finished on the podium in the sprint race on Saturday, and who crashed on Sunday while leading the main event.
Quartararo crossed the line 15th on Saturday and 12th on Sunday, further evidence that the Iwata-based constructor's recovery will take a long time.
After the first three grands prix of the calendar, the 2021 world champion is 12th in the standings, with his best result so far being seventh in Portugal.
"When you are in a project in which you have been given a lot, and you are promised more, it is normal to have that patience and confidence that it will come," continued Marquez, aware that, in such a competitive ecosystem as the MotoGP world championship, effort is not always rewarded.
"You have to have confidence and also luck because all the engineers work hard. The luck lies in [the technicians] finding the key that translates into a competitive bike," Marquez added.
