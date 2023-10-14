Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin seizes championship lead with sprint win Next / Bagnaia insists Ducati “will never have” team orders to aid his MotoGP title bid
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title

Marc Marquez says he is 'betting' on Pramac’s Jorge Martin winning the 2023 MotoGP world championship, and notes Francesco Bagnaia is “suffering what [it] is [like] defending a title”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team.

Martin started from sixth on Saturday at the Indonesian Grand Prix to win the sprint race, marking his fourth half-distance contest success in a row.

With reigning world champion Bagnaia only eighth after qualifying down in 13th, Martin now leads the standings heading into Sunday’s grand prix by seven points.

Marquez – who crashed on the opening lap of the sprint – believes Martin is in a better position to win the title over Bagnaia because “he doesn’t have any pressure” due to the fact he is not riding for a factory team.

“I say already two races ago I think and I said again today with the Spanish journalists: I think, if I need to bet on somebody, I will bet on Jorge,” the Honda rider said.

“But why? Because he doesn’t have any pressure. He is on a factory bike but not in the factory team.

“He’s not defending the title. If he wins the championship, it’s amazing. If he finishes second, it will be okay because the normal thing is that Pecco would win.

“So, now Pecco is suffering what [it] is [like] defending a title, in that sometimes it’s more difficult to defend a title than to win.”

The eight-time world champion’s comments about a satellite Ducati rider being under less pressure to win a title are interesting in light of recent events, with Marquez joining the Gresini squad in 2024 on a year-old Desmosedici.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez was fighting inside the top 10 on the opening lap of Saturday’s sprint at the Mandalika circuit when he slid off his Honda battling with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro at Turn 11.

While he accepted the tumble was his own mistake, Marquez explained his struggles in getting the rear of the RC213V to do what he wants on the way into corners was a major contributing factor.

“This year I’m struggling a lot to get that feeling, to slide and go in [to a corner] and keep the corner speed,” he said.

“And it’s true that I used the rear brake on that corner, maybe more than normal.

“And then I slide, but when I released [the brakes] to lean the bike the rear came back in a sharp way and when the rear came back it pushed the front.

“I already checked the data; I was not [using] extra speed, it was not extra front pressure. Just I used a little bit more the rear brake and slid a bit more, and when it came back – because the speed was already in a good way – I lost the front.

“But tomorrow I need to pay attention.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin seizes championship lead with sprint win

Bagnaia insists Ducati “will never have” team orders to aid his MotoGP title bid
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium

VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium VR46 MotoGP duo branded “superheroes” after Indonesia sprint podium

Bagnaia insists Ducati “will never have” team orders to aid his MotoGP title bid

Bagnaia insists Ducati “will never have” team orders to aid his MotoGP title bid

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Bagnaia insists Ducati “will never have” team orders to aid his MotoGP title bid Bagnaia insists Ducati “will never have” team orders to aid his MotoGP title bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini

Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini

Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP

Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP

MotoGP

Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Pramac Racing More from
Pramac Racing
India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

MotoGP
Indian GP

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

MotoGP

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working

Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

Indy IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2023

Alfa Romeo joins F1 trend for rear wing endplate tweak

Alfa Romeo joins F1 trend for rear wing endplate tweak

F1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo joins F1 trend for rear wing endplate tweak Alfa Romeo joins F1 trend for rear wing endplate tweak

MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it

MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe