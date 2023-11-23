Marquez "cannot try any crazy things" in final weekend as Honda MotoGP rider
Marc Marquez says he "cannot try any crazy things" at the Valencia Grand Prix in his final weekend as a Honda MotoGP rider.
The six-time premier class champion departs the Japanese manufacturer at the end of this weekend, joining Gresini Ducati for 2024 alongside brother Alex.
The move, confirmed in October, ends Marquez's 11-year stay with the team, where he won all his titles with 59 race wins and 101 podiums.
The Spanish rider has endured a difficult four seasons after a season-ending injury at the 2020 Spanish GP, returning in 2021 before suffering a second bout of diplopia later that year.
Marquez missed a further grand prix last year because of the same issue, and has had ongoing struggles with Honda's RC213V.
Though he admits he "would like" a fairytale farewell from the team, Marquez accepts he "needs to be realistic" heading into the weekend.
Asked what was possible to say goodbye in the best possible way, he said: "I don't know, it's a circuit that I like, it's a layout that I like, but the last races have been struggling a bit.
"So let's see on Friday where we are, let's see during the weekend where we are. Of course I cannot try any crazy things, of course I would like, but in the end we need to be realistic and I will try to do my best as I did in the last races.
"Let's see, but first goal is try to enjoy the weekend with all my people."
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, banner
Marquez will leave behind his Honda crew, including long-time crew chief Santi Hernandez, ahead of his move to the Faenza-based Ducati satellite team.
He will only be able to take one mechanic, but will join Joan Mir's 2020 Suzuki title-winning crew chief Frankie Carchedi at Gresini.
"Of course, it will be and is a special weekend," he said on Thursday. "Super difficult weekend to control the emotions and to be concentrating on track, because I don't like to say it will be my last race with Honda, because you never know.
"So will be the end of an era, of a nice chapter, where we achieved six world championships in 11 years that has been amazing.
"But it's true that this race weekend, I will enjoy it on the race track, I will enjoy all the moments and yeah, because next year will be difficult to imagine me working… even for me, it's difficult to imagine me working with another group.
"But in the end, it was my decision and it's what I want to do, enjoy it with all of them because they are my friends, we have an incredible relationship and looking forward to finishing the season in a good way."
