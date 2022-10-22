Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle Next / Quartararo has "no strategy” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title hopes in Malaysia
MotoGP / Malaysian GP News

Marquez “can’t explain” how he qualified third for Malaysian GP

Marc Marquez admits he “can’t explain” how he managed to qualify his Honda third on the grid for Sunday’s MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez “can’t explain” how he qualified third for Malaysian GP
Listen to this article

The Honda rider had to come through Q1 after failing to get into the top 10 at the end of FP3, but looked very uncomfortable on the RC213V in time attack mode.

Despite this, Marquez produced a 1m58.454s lap at the end of Q2 to put his Honda third on the grid but admits he has no real explanation as to how he achieved this.

“I’m really surprised to be on the front row, especially because… I don’t know,” Marquez said.

“The speed is not there, the feeling is not there. But in qualifying, I was there. So, I cannot explain how and I cannot explain why we are on the front row.

“But the fact is we did two good laps, not only in Q2, but in Q1 I was fast.

“I went out [at the start of] Q2 on used tyres and I was not so bad. And then with the new one I pushed even more.

“I’m happy for this front row, but I believe tomorrow we will struggle more because I’m fighting against the bike.

“I’m fighting against the bike all the time and this is very demanding on physical condition, on the concentration. For race distance the pace is not there, but we will try to do our best.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez spent both qualifying sessions using Ducati riders as references to help him with the lap time, but on the occasion of his fastest efforts both Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia crashed in front of him.

The fact he was able to achieve the lap times he did despite losing his tow was “the biggest surprise” for the Honda rider.

“If you check a bit, all Honda riders were looking for a slipstream because we are losing 0.150s on the back straight and 0.150s on the main straight,” he added.

“So, if you have some slipstream you just gain 03s for free on the straight. When I was Miller crashed in Turn 2, I said ‘ok, this will be difficult’, but I kept pushing and the lap time came. And it was the same in Q2.”

Read Also:

Third in Malaysia marks the six-time MotoGP world champion’s third front row start in the four races since he returned to action last month, and follows on from a podium appearance last weekend in Australia.

Marquez says the way he was able to get the best out of the bike despite having to override it was an even more significant sign than his Phillip Island podium that his recovery is going well.

“It was a very, very, very important day, even more than Australia because here is a circuit that always in the past is not one of my best circuits,” he said.

“I cannot say I was struggling because I won sometimes here, but it’s not one of my favourite circuits.

“I’m struggling on my riding style, even all Hondas are struggling a lot and as we see I’m fighting against the bike.

“For some laps I can, I can ride like I want. But as I say in interviews, I’m feeling better and better and I can absorb some of the problems of the bike trying different riding styles that in the last two years was impossible.

“In Buriram I felt a step, in Australia I felt a bigger step and the most important thing for me was from Australia to here I recovered in a good way and I started the weekend in a good way.”

shares
comments

Related video

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle
Previous article

Malaysia MotoGP: Martin grabs pole as title challengers struggle
Next article

Quartararo has "no strategy” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title hopes in Malaysia

Quartararo has "no strategy” to salvage crumbling MotoGP title hopes in Malaysia
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance

Bastianini always planned for last-lap Bagnaia attack in Malaysia MotoGP Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Bastianini always planned for last-lap Bagnaia attack in Malaysia MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Australian GP Prime
MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

WRC Spain: Ogier clinches victory, Toyota seals manufacturers’ title
WRC WRC

WRC Spain: Ogier clinches victory, Toyota seals manufacturers’ title

Sebastien Ogier clinched a first World Rally Championship win of the season as he helped Toyota secure the 2022 manufacturers’ title at Rally Spain.

Russell: “Diva” Mercedes W13 sapped my confidence in Austin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: “Diva” Mercedes W13 sapped my confidence in Austin

George Russell admits that a scary moment with his “diva” Mercedes W13 in FP1 sapped his confidence for most of the Formula 1 US GP weekend.

Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “not giving up” on MotoGP title hopes despite remote chance

Fabio Quartararo says he is “not giving up” on winning the 2022 MotoGP title despite slipping 23 points adrift of Francesco Bagnaia at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Bastianini always planned for last-lap Bagnaia attack in Malaysia MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini always planned for last-lap Bagnaia attack in Malaysia MotoGP

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini says he always planned to attack MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia on the last lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix, suggesting no factory orders were at play.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.