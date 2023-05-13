Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return
Marc Marquez admits he “didn’t expect” to be on the front row for his return to MotoGP from injury at the French Grand Prix, having missed pole by 0.058 seconds.
The Honda rider has been absent since fracturing his hand on the third lap of the Portuguese GP at the start of the season in March, but is back in action at Le Mans for the 1000th grand prix event.
After progressing directly into Q2 on Friday, having spent the day testing Honda’s new Kalex-designed chassis, Marquez had both of his bikes fitted with the new frame for Saturday’s action.
Setting the best lap of the Q2 session with a 1m30.763s on his final lap, Marquez was denied pole by Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia at the death with a 1m30.705s.
Marquez, who expects this afternoon’s sprint contest to be difficult because he is missing race pace and says “I still get a bit tired” on the bike, remarked that second on the grid was a surprise but is starting to feel better on the RC213V.
“Of course yesterday I was fast but I didn’t feel the bike,” he said in parc ferme after qualifying.
“Today I started to feel the bike, even this morning with the same bike we made a step.
“It looks like a different bike, but it’s more the [riding] position, my feeling with the tyres, and it’s true that for the race distance we will struggle a bit more because still I need that pace, still I get a bit tired on the bike.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“But the target of this weekend is try to do our 100%. We didn’t expect to be here, honestly speaking. But with my team, me, Honda, you never know what can happen.
“This afternoon I think will be a little bit harder and will be tougher because especially the Ducati riders have a constant pace.
“I’m struggling to have constant pace because our bike on the braking is not the best one and it’s difficult to be constant. But let’s see.”
What the rest of the French GP front row said
World champion Bagnaia had a bike problem in the FP3 session prior to qualifying, having battled “many problems” on his bike on Friday.
But, having taken his second pole of the season, he feels like he is now finally “competitive” at Le Mans.
“I take this pole pushing a lot, because it wasn’t easy,” Bagnaia said.
“Yesterday there were many problems, this morning problems. So, it wasn’t the easiest start to the weekend.
“I’ve been struggling a bit. But in any case I’m happy, also in the second exit of FP3 the pace was good, so finally we are ok, we are competitive.
“Taking pole position today was important, so I’m very happy.”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini completed the front row in third having topped the Q1 session, with his result down to him finding perfect track position behind Bagnaia and “risking everything” to make the lap time.
“It was a tough qualifying because passing through Q1 is never easy, because there are a lot of fast riders that can try,” Marini said.
“Then in Q2 with only one [new] rear tyre it is also difficult, but I had the opportunity to have the slipstream from Pecco.
“My position was really good, so I tried to risk everything because in this track the grid position is very important, it’s not so easy to overtake.
“The start will also be important because the first corner is very tricky with all of the devices for starting.
“So, I need a good start and also to work on the bike, my riding because I miss something on the pace.”
Related video
MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th
MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out
Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints
Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints Bagnaia: MotoGP should cut some GP lengths due to sprints
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset Treyten Lapcevich wins NASCAR Pinty's Series opener at Sunset
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.