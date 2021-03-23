MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
145 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
159 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova

LCR’s Alex Marquez admits he "doesn’t trust" the Qatar circuit to show the true form of the 2021 Honda or its MotoGP rivals following pre-season testing.

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

Honda had a mixed test in Qatar last week after its riders registered 10 crashes across four days, with Marquez accounting for five of those – the last one resulting in a fractured foot.

The Japanese marque’s top rider at the end of testing was factory team rookie Pol Espargaro in 10th, 0.716 seconds off the pace, while Marquez was 1.5s off the pace in 18th.

But while Honda’s showing was low-key, there was little concern emitted from the HRC camp following testing, with the 2021 package not radically altered from the RC213V Marquez scored two podiums on in 2020.

Marquez feels the 2021 bike has “improved” on some aspects of last year’s bike, but concedes the Losail circuit where the championship’s first two rounds of the season will take place is “not a good reference” for form.

“The bike is very similar to the one in 2020,” Marquez said.

“We have improved some things but I don't trust the Qatar circuit much, it is not a good reference.

“It will be a somewhat strange start to the world championship, we will have to wait for some races, until after Jerez to see where each bike is.”

Read Also:

Commenting on the crashes he had in testing, Marquez said: “There were a lot of crashes (in general) and I think it's something quite particular to Qatar.

“When conditions change the front tyres were difficult to manage. We saw the Yamahas go down, they don't do it too much.

“The important thing is that every crash I have had I have understood and I have gone faster afterwards.

“Hopefully everything will go a little easier [during the race weekend], the important thing is to understand them and draw conclusions.”

He added: “My foot is quite good, at home and recovering, the bruise has gone a lot.

“If I don't get to the race 100%, there will be little left [in terms of recovery], then on the bike, with adrenaline, the pain goes away. I hope it doesn't bother me.”

shares
comments
Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

Previous article

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Marquez
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
IMSA

Action Express "dug our own hole" at Sebring, admits Nasr

2
Supercars

Van Gisbergen breaks collarbone in bike crash

3
NHRA

2004 final standings

4
Formula 1

Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

5
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What's behind Mercedes suspension controversy

Latest news
Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form
MotoGP

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

42m
Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

21h
Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021
MotoGP

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021

Mar 22, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Mar 20, 2021
Bagnaia doesn't feel like number two rider at Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP

Bagnaia doesn't feel like number two rider at Ducati MotoGP

Mar 20, 2021
Latest videos
Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
19h

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
19h

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
19h

All Ducati Corse riders

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders 02:04
MotoGP
21h

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders

All Aprilia's riders from their return to MotoGP 01:45
MotoGP
21h

All Aprilia's riders from their return to MotoGP

More from
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021
MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021

Moto2 Qatar test: Sam Lowes pips Bezzecchi by 0.013s
Moto2 / Testing report

Moto2 Qatar test: Sam Lowes pips Bezzecchi by 0.013s

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

More from
Alex Marquez
Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful" Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021

Trending Today

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

Randy Kinser to Race With Support Series
Sprint Sprint / News

Randy Kinser to Race With Support Series

GMS Racing reveals 2020 Truck driver lineup
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

GMS Racing reveals 2020 Truck driver lineup

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull would be "stupid" to think it's ahead of Mercedes

Racing Point reveals date for 2020 F1 car launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point reveals date for 2020 F1 car launch

Monaco Grand Prix: F1 circuit guide
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Monaco Grand Prix: F1 circuit guide

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Dumfries’s Lotus F1 dream turned into a nightmare

Latest news

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli’s Yamaha MotoGP upgrades “substantial” for 2021

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.