Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race Next / Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win
MotoGP / Portugal GP / Breaking news

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

By:

Marc Marquez says he ‘dreamt for so long’ about his Portuguese Grand Prix MotoGP comeback and “exploded” with emotion when he returned to his Honda garage after finishing seventh.

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

Nine months since he suffered the arm break which would rule him out of the 2020 season, six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez made his return to action at Portimao this weekend.

After qualifying sixth Marquez ran as high as third on the opening lap, before eventually being shuffled back to ninth as he tried to settle back into a rhythm.

With several falls ahead, Marquez took the chequered flag 13 seconds behind race winner Fabio Quartararo to complete his comeback ride in seventh.

Marquez labelled his Portimao race as the “biggest step in my recovery” and couldn’t contain his emotions when he returned to his team after the grand prix.

“Of course, emotions is the correct word,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he ever thought today was possible.

“I’m a person who likes to keep the emotions inside, but when I arrived in the box with all my mechanics I just exploded and I couldn’t control the emotions.

“[It] has been a very long time that I’ve been dreaming about today, finishing a MotoGP race and it’s the biggest step in my rehabilitation, my recovery and to feel again [being] a MotoGP rider was my dream and it’s what I did today.

“So, when I arrived in the box, of course I was tried and I was exhausted.

“But it was the explosion of emotion that I couldn’t control, but was very nice.”

Read Also:

Marquez says the opening laps were tough because it was “not my place” and concedes he was simply “sitting on the bike” in the final six laps as his arm lost energy.

“Maybe the hardest thing was the first laps because I was not in my place,” he added.

“You know in school when you play football with the older guys, they overtake you where you want.

“So, in the first laps I didn’t feel in my place, I didn’t have the pace, I didn’t have control of the bike and then everybody started to overtake me.

“But then I was calm, didn’t fight and just found my place and as soon as I found my place I started to increase my rhythm step-by-step and I was able to do my personal best lap in the end of the race.

“In the end I felt better and I was trying to catch [Aleix] Espargaro again, but then suddenly my body said ‘now it starts here’.

“The last six laps I just was sitting on the bike trying to finish the race. But the most important thing is to finish the race.

“And then if we check, to finish the race only 13 seconds behind Quartararo, this is something incredible.”

 

shares
comments

Related video

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

Previous article

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

Next article

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Portugal GP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

12min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

23h
3
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

4
Formula 1

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

2h
5
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

1h
Latest news
Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win
MotoGP

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win

32m
Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
MotoGP

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

1h
Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

2h
Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

5h
MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro
MotoGP

MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro

8h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
1h

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Winglets 01:12
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Winglets

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar 02:07
MotoGP
Apr 10, 2021

MotoGP 2021 kicks off in Qatar

Mandalika Circuit update 04:32
MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Mandalika Circuit update

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez "will suffer" in his return MotoGP race Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "will suffer" in his return MotoGP race

Mir: Marquez’s MotoGP return doesn’t change my motivation Portugal GP
MotoGP / News

Mir: Marquez’s MotoGP return doesn’t change my motivation

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

More from
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed Portugal GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Imola F1

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Barber IndyCar: Rahal leads Grosjean in warm-up

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Miami Grand Prix joins 2022 F1 calendar

Latest news

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo 'feels like 2019' after Portimao MotoGP win

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" MotoGP comeback

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales “worried” after “not normal” Portugal MotoGP race

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo eases to win, Marquez seventh

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.