Marquez enjoying MotoGP future speculation which is "never a distraction"
Marc Marquez says speculation over his MotoGP future is "never a distraction" and he is enjoying the continued rumours over where he will race in 2024.
The Honda rider is contracted with the Japanese marque until the end of next season, but rumours have persisted about the chance of him breaking that contract for next year.
Over the San Marino Grand Prix weekend, there were suggestions the six-time premier class world champion could switch to the Gresini Ducati squad at which brother Alex currently races.
He has repeatedly stated he has a contract with Honda for next year, but as the manufacturer's problems in the championship persist, those rumours have grown stronger.
Asked on Saturday whether the speculation was a distraction, Marquez said: "No, it's never a distraction, it's a part of our jobs. Even on Thursday, I created even more [speculation].
"So I'm enjoying, but you know, I'm 30 years old already, I focus on the race track, I focus on my team, try to find the best.
"On Monday, we have an important test and yeah, it's part of our job also, but it's okay."
Marquez started ninth in Saturday's sprint but finished 10th after being beaten to the final points-paying position by his younger brother.
The 2019 Moto2 champion passed his former factory Honda team-mate up the inside of Turn 10 as Marc Marquez ran slightly wide to claim a point.
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez accepted that Saturday's race was "not bad", especially compared to last weekend's Catalan GP at Barcelona, but emphasised he would be unable to maintain those lap times over a longer distance.
He said: "It's true that the race today overall was not bad, we were not like in Montmelo. We were closer, the problem is the way to do it.
"Yesterday, as you see, I was with the other Hondas, because I was just riding in a smooth way, just trying to understand the limit, and that's it.
"Today I put that extra, but to put that extra is very physically demanding and for a long race distance it will be difficult to push all the laps.
"It is true that for single laps like qualifying and practice it was okay, and on the sprint race I didn't have the pace in the first laps to follow the top guys.
"Then, Alex my brother touched me, and then I saw that it was him with more riders and I know that on the practice we had better pace, and what I did is I let him pass to use him to open the gap with the others.
"Then I did the [1m]32.0s, three, four laps like qualifying laps or practice, used everything, pushing a lot on the brakes but then my real pace is 32.4, 32.6, that's the real pace.
"Those laps were like qualifying or practice and I cannot ride like this for a long time."
"Japan reacting" to Marquez feedback as Honda future hangs in balance
"Japan reacting" to Marquez feedback as Honda future hangs in balance "Japan reacting" to Marquez feedback as Honda future hangs in balance
Marc Marquez flirts with possible Gresini Ducati 2024 MotoGP switch
Marc Marquez flirts with possible Gresini Ducati 2024 MotoGP switch Marc Marquez flirts with possible Gresini Ducati 2024 MotoGP switch
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break
The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break
Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms
Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
Latest news
Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger
Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger Regular season Cup champion Truex already in playoff danger
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Rasmussen claims title, closes out 2023 with win
Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Rasmussen claims title, closes out 2023 with win Indy NXT Laguna Seca: Rasmussen claims title, closes out 2023 with win
IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March
IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March IndyCar to host $1m non-points race at Thermal Club in March
Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test
Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.