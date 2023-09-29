Subscribe
Previous / Binder buoyed after setting Motegi lap record on new KTM chassis Next / Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Marquez feels “unlucky” to miss Motegi MotoGP Q2 after yellow flag confusion

Marc Marquez says he feels “unlucky” to have missed direct progression to Q2 for MotoGP’s Japanese Grand Prix qualifying following confusion over a yellow flag zone.

Jamie Klein
By:

Honda rider Marquez had set a lap good enough to make the top 10 in Friday afternoon’s second practice session and thus secure a guaranteed spot in the second part of qualifying, but this was scrubbed for a yellow flag violation.

The lap would have been good enough to get him into Q2, but the six-time MotoGP champion pushed for a further improvement and instead ended up in the gravel at Turn 1.

With his best lap taken away, Marquez was left 14th-fastest, two spots behind team-mate Joan Mir, and facing the prospect of fighting his way out of the first part of qualifying on Saturday.

But the six-time champion admits that he didn't realise that in reality he didn't need to push any harder to get through to Q2.

“It was a good day, but unlucky,” summarised Marquez. “Some days I go into Q2 without [having] the speed, but today I had the speed and I was not able to be in Q2.

“With the first tyre, I did a mistake on the first corner and I missed the lap. I touched the green [tarmac] also, but I lost a lot of tenths there.

"With the second tyre I missed the lap for a yellow flag [caused by a crash for Raul Fernandez]. Then on the last lap it was a misunderstanding for me, because I never saw that yellow flag.

“I thought that my time was a 1m44.0s, and then I arrived on the last lap thinking I had to improve on 1m44.0s, and to improve on that is to ride on the extra-limit.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“That’s the reason I crashed, because if I knew that 1m44.2s, 1m44.3s was a good lap [to make Q2] already, I would have approached it in a different way.”

However, Marquez concedes that Honda is at best the fourth-most competitive manufacturer at its home track, with European brands Ducati, Aprilia and KTM monopolising the top 10 positions on Friday between them.

“Apart from [the crash], we are half-a-second slower than the top guys,” said Marquez. “The Ducatis are faster than us, KTM are faster than us and Aprilia is faster than us.

“So if you put all those guys in front of us, we are 10th, 12th.”

Marquez was also asked to comment on changes going on behind the scenes at Honda, following the news that the marque’s technical chief Shinichi Kokobu has been moved aside.

Honda’s ability to recruit new personnel to bolster its competitiveness is thought to have been one of the key factors in determining the Spanish rider’s future.

“It’s true that already in Misano I said there were some new faces there, new names, new people,” said Marquez. “We will see if they bring new ideas or the correct ideas.

“But one more time I continue with my words: I’m not the guy who chooses where, how and who needs to make the bike. I’m the guy to evaluate on the race track and give my 100 percent on the race track.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Binder buoyed after setting Motegi lap record on new KTM chassis

Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again

Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again

“Super-slow” Quartararo despondent after woeful Yamaha sprint

“Super-slow” Quartararo despondent after woeful Yamaha sprint

MotoGP
Japanese GP

“Super-slow” Quartararo despondent after woeful Yamaha sprint “Super-slow” Quartararo despondent after woeful Yamaha sprint

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race

Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race Aric Almirola earns pole position for Talladega Cup race

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top WRC Chile: Tanak ends Saturday comfortably on top

Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega

Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Talladega

Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega Nick Sanchez left bloodied in fight with Matt Crafton at Talladega

Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega

Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Talladega

Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe