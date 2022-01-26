Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now
MotoGP News

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing

By:

Honda has announced that Marc Marquez will take part in MotoGP’s pre-season testing in Malaysia and Indonesia next month having recovered sufficiently from injury.

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing
Listen to this article

The six-time MotoGP world champion missed the final two rounds of 2021 and remained off a motorcycle for three months over the winter due to a double vision issue resulting from a training crash in November.

With surgery not needed, Marquez spent the winter gradually recovering from his vision issues – which he also suffered back in 2011 – and was able to return to bike training earlier this month.

Last week he completed a day of testing at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal on an RC213V-S Honda, which proved positive as he suffered no further problems with his vision.

He continued his bike training on a CBR600 Honda at Valencia and will return to his Honda MotoGP bike for the first time since winning October’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix next month.

The Sepang test gets underway on 5 February for two days, followed by a three-day test at the new Mandalika track in Indonesia the following week.

A short statement from Honda read: “Marc Marquez has been cleared to make his on-track return with the new Honda RC213V and the Repsol Honda Team at the Sepang Test on February 05, 2022.

“Throughout the winter Marquez has had continual medical checks and consultations to monitor his diplopia.

“In recent weeks the improvements in his condition saw his medical team deem his recovery sufficient to return to training on two wheels.

“The #93 first returned to the motocross track before trying the Honda RC213V-S in Portimao and a Honda CBR600RR in Aragon.

“Last Monday, January 24, Marquez underwent another medical check which reconfirmed that the treatment has been a complete success and the eight-time World Champion is in a suitable condition to ride a MotoGP bike.

“Therefore, it has been decided that Marquez will start his 2022 campaign at the first official MotoGP Test in Sepang before heading to Mandalika, Indonesia the following week.

“This will be Marquez’s first time back on a MotoGP machine since winning the 2021 Emilia Romagna GP ahead of Pol Espargaro.

“The Repsol Honda Team will head to the first test of the new season at full strength with Marquez alongside Pol Espargaro, who enters his second year with the team.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Marquez’s vision problems marked the fourth off-season in succession where he was forced to recover from injury.

In the winter of 2018 into 2019 he underwent surgery on a recurring shoulder dislocation issue which plagued him during the 2018 season, with a further shoulder operation required in 2019 when he dislocated it again in a crash during qualifying for the Malaysian GP.

Then in the winter of 2020 into 2021, Marquez went through a lengthy recovery from the right arm break which ruled him out of the 2020 campaign and required three operations.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now
Previous article

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now
MotoGP

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey Dakar Prime
Dakar

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: Petrucci's Dakar odyssey

RNF MotoGP boss admits Binder's promotion from Moto3 "a big risk"
MotoGP

RNF MotoGP boss admits Binder's promotion from Moto3 "a big risk"

Latest news

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez fit to ride in MotoGP pre-season testing

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now

RNF MotoGP boss admits Binder's promotion from Moto3 "a big risk"
MotoGP MotoGP

RNF MotoGP boss admits Binder's promotion from Moto3 "a big risk"

New RNF MotoGP team launches 2022 livery
MotoGP MotoGP

New RNF MotoGP team launches 2022 livery

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.