Marquez: Gresini, factory team only options to stay at Ducati fold in MotoGP 2025

Marquez’s future had been of much speculation in recent months, as Ducati evaluates him for a possible promotion to the works team alongside Francesco Bagnaia on the back of his impressive adaptation to the Desmosedici at Gresini.

However, championship leader Jorge Martin’s current form with Pramac, combined with his stance that he will not settle for anything less than the factory seat currently occupied by Enea Bastianini, has made him the new favourite for the seat.

Marquez had revealed during last week’s Catalan Grand Prix that his priority for 2025 was getting the latest-spec bike, suggesting that the team with which he would race next year is of less importance.

But speaking ahead of Ducati’s home event at Mugello, Marquez categorically ruled out moving up to Pramac, which receives factory support and the newest machinery from the Italian marque.

Asked if his only options for staying at Ducati are now a move up to the factory team or staying at Gresini, the Spaniard replied: “Yes.”

Pressed further as to why he is no longer interested in a move to Pramac, which is currently negotiating a new contract with Ducati for 2025-26 amid poaching offers from Yamaha, Marquez explained: “I will not move from one satellite team to another one.

“As I said in Montmelo, my situation changed a bit. Last year I was looking to try to enjoy, try to get that feedback again, that confidence, find a way to be competitive again.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Now, step by step, I’m more and more competitive.

“If you want to fight for a championship, it’s possible to do it with the 23 bike like this year. But if you want to fight for a championship, if you have more facilities like it’s a factory team, you need to try to have.

“Why? Because it would be easier to fight with the top guys, which are super fast everywhere.”

With the chances of getting that coveted factory seat at Ducati now diminishing, Marquez's best shot of staying with the Italian marque could be Gresini. However, the team's deal with Ducati only allows for year-old bikes.

Deadline looming

Marquez said he has a self-imposed deadline regarding his future, as he needs to know where he is racing in 2025 in order to negotiate contracts with his personal sponsors.

“I cannot say the deadline but I have a deadline because one thing is here on the race track but another thing is personal sponsors all these things,” he said. “You need to know, because as you need to know big brands are closing the budgets in the next months for the next two years.

“I don’t like to have a deadline but I need to, I’m forced to have a deadline because if not, if you choose one team or another one, what strategy, some of my main sponsors cannot work well with that team.”

Asked if he wants to have certainty by the German GP in early July, he replied: “Hope so”.