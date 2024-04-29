Marquez hopes Jerez MotoGP podium 'start of my second life' after 2020 injury
Marc Marquez is hoping "my second life starts" after his first MotoGP podium on the Ducati at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Gresini rider scored a first pole on the Ducati at Jerez last weekend and was leading the sprint race before crashing out.
In the 25-lap grand prix, he battled his way back from dropping to fourth early to fight with reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati for the victory.
Ultimately coming away with second, it was a result that meant a lot to the eight-time world champion after badly breaking his right arm at Jerez in 2020.
Four surgeries would follow, as well as other injury woes, while during this period – which he described as his "nightmare" – Honda's form deteriorated considerably, forcing him to quit for Gresini Ducati this year.
"I mean, four years ago my nightmare started," he told motogp.com's After the Flag. "And it was super tough.
"But I hope and I wish that right now my second life starts.
"It's true that it was a nightmare, it's true that still, we don't go out from that negative moment. But step by step we have positive and good news.
"I want to thank all the people around me, I want to thank all the people who support me a lot, I want to thank Honda for respecting my decision, I want to thank Gresini and Ducati for giving the opportunity to ride this year for them.
"I'm enjoying and I'm happy. If I'm happy I'm fast."
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Expanding on his race, Marquez says the crash in the sprint race and his fall from the lead of the Americas Grand Prix weighed "super heavy on the shoulders" but still felt Sunday "was the day to be on the podium".
"As you know if I'm there the show is there," he said. "Always we try. It doesn't matter where we come from because we are coming from the shit.
"It's true, what we can say on the race is that the small mistake was on those first five laps.
"I'm human and the mistake from yesterday was super heavy on the shoulders. And I was very stiff and I saw many crashes in Moto2 and I was extra careful, then the others overtook me.
"But today was the time to be on the podium but to not crash again because to crash three races in a row is too much for a rider.
"So, even like this, I tried. I had the speed, the speed was super good.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
"When I overtook Bezzecchi and I had fresh air, the bike was incredible. I was riding so fast, flowing, and I caught Pecco.
"That first move was the time to win the race, but he defended – aggressively, but in a good way.
"This is racing and he played his cards well.
"I did one more lap behind him and the front tyre temperature went up, so then it was impossible to brake hard. But I need to say also he surprised me with that fast lap in the last two laps."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Marquez's Jerez MotoGP duel with Bagnaia "like old times"
Marquez "crashed in the easiest part" of Jerez MotoGP sprint race
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Marquez COTA MotoGP sprint podium was “unexpected” as “feeling was terrible”
Marquez "would sign" first Ducati Sunday MotoGP podium at COTA despite win record
Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium
Latest news
F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times
Ryan Blaney needed "a little bit more pace" at Dover
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Quartararo felt "massive change" on new Yamaha M1's first MotoGP test
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments