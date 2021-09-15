Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride the bike like I want

By:

Marc Marquez says he crashes as soon as he tries to ride the 2021 Honda MotoGP bike in his normal style.

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride the bike like I want

The six-time MotoGP champion has registered the most crashes of any rider so far in 2021 with 18, having done two fewer rounds than the majority of the field.

Marquez was able to minimise the strain on his recovering right arm at the anticlockwise Aragon last weekend to fight to the final lap for victory with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, having won on a similar layout in Germany earlier this year.

After the race, Marquez admitted he was wary coming into the race following two crashes in practices as he couldn't guarantee that opportunities to win would come again in 2021 in his current physical state.

On top of that, the 2021 Honda has proved to be an extremely difficult bike, with all of its riders struggling for form this season.

Marquez says he expected he'd be able to ride in a more natural way much quicker from his injury return in Portugal in April, but also noted that changing his style doesn't necessarily mean he will be slow.

"Yeah, of course there's some doubts and we are working on it," Marquez said.

"As I said, when I come back in Portimao I expected to come back a little bit faster, especially in the way to ride the bike.

"At the moment I cannot ride like I want, as soon as I try I crash. So, I need to think about riding in another way and I cannot ride in a natural way.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"But for me, the target is to try to find a way, to be competitive, to fight for championships – maybe not with the same riding style, but as we showed today, as we showed in Austria, riding in a different way doesn't mean being slow.

Read Also:

"It's another way we're able to be fast, but we don't have that extra, so we will try in the future.

"But it's not only me: we need to keep working with the bike, we need to keep working with the team and if I improve a little bit, the bike improves a little bit, we are there with these guys."

Honda team boss Alberto Puig told Motorsport.com recently that the marque won't change its bike philosophy going forward despite Marquez's injury.

Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

