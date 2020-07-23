Claims title without Marquez illegitimate “complete crock”

Reigning world champion Marquez broke his right arm in a heavy crash in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix and was set to miss this weekend’s Andalusian GP at Jerez following surgery on Tuesday.

However, he has been declared fit after confirming his intentions to make a sensational return.

In the immediate aftermath of Marquez’s incident, Honda team boss Alberto Puig courted controversy when he said a rider benefitting from Marquez’s injury to win the title couldn’t be “completely satisfied”.

Puig has since insisted his comments were taken out of turn, and said they came from his own experiences of winning the 1995 Spanish GP at Jerez after reigning champion Mick Doohan crashed out.

“Obviously, whoever wins the championship will be the just winner and deserve it,” Puig said on Thursday.

“But my opinion, and I know what I am talking about, is that when you win but the champion is not on the track you always have something left inside.

“I will set my example: I won a race here in 1995, and I've always wondered if I would have won it if Mick Doohan hadn't fallen.

“The same would not have happened. That is what I meant. Because the champion, without Marc, will always have that in his head.”