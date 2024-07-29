Marquez joining Ducati to "learn from Bagnaia" after Race of Champions defeat

Marc Marquez says he is moving to the factory Ducati team in 2025 to learn from two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, who he believes is the “reference” in the Italian marque’s line-up.

Gresini star Marquez made those comments last weekend after finishing third behind winner Bangaia and second-placed Andrea Iannone in Ducati’s Race of Championship event at Misano, where the entire field was running on the same street-legal Panigale V4 R.

The Spaniard ran fourth for the majority of the contest but closed up on Ducati’s World Superbike rookie Nicola Bulega in the last two laps, before attempting a last-gasp move on him on the final corner.

Bulega ended up in the gravel as a result of their fierce battle, while Marquez went through to snatch the final spot on the podium in his first participation in the World Ducati Week.

Marquez was clear that he hadn’t done anything unreasonable in his battle and visited his Italian rival after completing his media commitments to check on him.

Bulega later received a helmet from the six-time MotoGP champion as a souvenir.

“I don't know if I touched Nico, I just heard the noise he made when he slid,’ said the 31-year-old.

misanoducati

“Racing is like that when you race at the limit, we saw it in the first corner, where there was a lot of contact.

“The overtaking was natural, I don't know if he braked a little earlier than normal.”

Marquez will move up to the factory Ducati team in 2025 in place of Enea Bastianini as part of a two-year contract with Borgo Panigale.

This will put him directly against Bagnaia, who is going through a purple patch in his life having just taken over the lead of the MotoGP standings from Pramac’s Jorge Martin and gotten married during the summer break.

The 27-year-old also dominated the all-Ducati race at Misano after passing polesitter Iannone at Turn 1, taking the chequered flag with a winning margin of almost 1.5s from the GoEleven WSBK rider.

Marquez, who was never in contention to fight for victory, crossed the finish line 2.5s down off the leader.

Speaking afterwards, the Gresini rider admitted that Bagnaia is the benchmark at Ducati and he will be learning several skills from him when he becomes his team-mate.

“I have no problem in recognising that Pecco is the current reference for the team and the brand,” he said.

“He is an incredible rider and I come to that box to learn from him and try to get closer.”