MotoGP

Marquez leads the list of riders with most crashes in MotoGP this year

Despite his switch from Honda to Ducati, crashes continue to haunt Marquez in 2024

Rubén Carballo Rosa
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

One statistic that is often representative when analysing a rider’s MotoGP campaign is the number of crashes they suffered during the given season.

Too many crashes usually indicate that something is not quite right, although there are some cases where even higher-placed riders in the standings end up in the gravel too often.

Gresini’s Marc Marquez may have got his smile back after switching from Honda to Ducati, finishing on the podium four times to become an outside contender for the title, but the truth is that he continues to be dogged by frequent falls - even without the complicated and crash-prone RC213V.

Following this month’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the six-time champion leads the list of riders with most crashes so far in 2024 - continuing a trend seen through much of his 11-year stint at Honda. In the 10 race weekends so far, he has crashed a total of 15 times, putting him on course to equal or even surpass his tally from 2023, when he set a record of 23 crashes.

Tech3 GasGas rookie Pedro Acosta sits second in the standings having crashed 12 times in the first half of the year, the same number as his more experienced KTM stablemate Brad Binder.

Honda duo Johann Zarco and Joan Mir, along with VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, are next up with 10 crashes each, averaging one incident per round.

Among the championship protagonists, Pramac’s Jorge Martin has suffered seven accidents in 2024 so far - including from the lead of the German GP before the summer break - while Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini have crashed five times each on their factory Ducatis.

It’s also interesting to note that Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales and Pramac recruit Franco Morbidelli have already surpassed their tallies from 2023 with eight crashes each, while new Yamaha rider Alex Rins has equally his number from 2023 (eight).

Rider Crashes in 2024 so far Crashes in 2023 Crashes in 2022 Crashes in 2021
Spain Marc Marquez 15 29 18 22
Spain Pedro Acosta 12 N/A N/A N/A
South Africa Brad Binder 12 15 9 9
Spain Joan Mir 10 24 11 8
Italy Marco Bezzecchi 10 20 23 N/A
France Johann Zarco 10 15 18 10
Spain Alex Marquez 9 21 21 19
Australia Jack Miller 9 21 14 12
Spain Maverick Vinales 8 7 2 4
Spain Alex Rins 8 8 7 12
Italy Franco Morbidelli 8 7 10 2
Spain Jorge Martín 7 16 15 14
Spain Aleix Espargaro 7 23 14 18
Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio 7 13 12 N/A
Spain Augusto Fernandez 6 23 N/A N/A
Spain Raul Fernandez 6 13 9 N/A
Italy Francesco Bagnaia 5 7 14 7
Italy Enea Bastianini 5 13 18 15
France Fabio Quartararo 5 9 7 7
Japan Takaaki Nakagami 5 12 12 12
Portugal Miguel Oliveira 4 15 9 12
Italy Luca Marini 3 16 7 9
Spain Dani Pedrosa 2 N/A N/A 1
Italy Lorenzo Savadori 2 2 3 10
Spain Pol Espargaro 1 16 21 20
Germany Stefan Bradl 1 3 6 2

In terms of manufacturers whose riders crashed the most, Ducati leads the way with 66 accidents - although the picture is skewed by the fact that it fields a total of eight bikes as opposed to four for most of its rivals. 

KTM riders crashed 42 times this year, while the Honda quartet have suffered 29 bikes on what remains a difficult bike to ride in 2024.

Yamaha, with just two bikes, sits at the bottom of the table with 13 crashes between Rins and Fabio Quartararo.

Manufacturer Crashes in first half of 2024
Italy Ducati 66
Austria KTM 42
Japan Honda 29
Italy Aprilia 27
Japan Yamaha 13
Former KTM technical director Sterlacchini in advanced talks with Honda
Trackhouse announces Moto2 title contender Ogura for 2025 MotoGP season

