MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery

shares
comments
Marquez released from hospital following third surgery
By:

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been released from hospital in Madrid following a third operation on the arm he broke at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Honda rider crashed heavily in the latter stages of July’s season-opener at Jerez, breaking the humerus bone in his right arm, which required an immediate operation.

He made an aborted comeback attempt just a few days later for the Andalusian GP, which ultimately weakened the plate in his arm to the point it broke when he opened a patio door at his home.

Requiring a second operation, Marquez would not return to racing for the rest of the season as his recovery proved slower than expected – likely a result of an infection found in the fracture after he had a third operation earlier this month to have bone grafted from his hip to his arm.

Honda is yet to give a recovery time for Marquez after his latest surgery, but it is anticipated he will be out of action for at least another six months.

On Sunday afternoon, Honda confirmed Marquez’s progress after the surgery and the start of the antibiotic treatment on the infection in his fracture was deemed satisfactory and he has been discharged from hospital.

A short statement read: “Marc Marquez’s progress after the surgery performed on 3 December and the start of antibiotic therapy has been deemed satisfactory by his medical team.

“Today he has been discharged from the Hospital Ruber Internacional to continue his recovery at home, where he will continue with the specific antibiotic treatment.”

Read Also:

With the 2021 MotoGP season scheduled to begin on March 28 in Qatar, with testing beginning a month prior, Marquez is likely to miss the start of the new campaign.

Marquez was replaced by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl from the Czech Grand Prix onwards this season, with Honda boss Alberto Puig praising the 2011 Moto2 world champion’s efforts in pulling double duty in 2020.

However, a potential six-month lay-off for Marquez could open the door for ex-Honda rider Andrea Dovizioso to make a surprise return to racing in 2021.

The 15-time MotoGP race winner will take a sabbatical next year instead of signing on with another manufacturer as a test rider after quitting Ducati, leaving him without ties should Honda approach him.

Honda will field a revised line-up across both of its teams in 2021, with Pol Espargaro joining Marquez at the works squad while Alex Marquez steps over to LCR alongside Takaaki Nakagami.

Related video

Mir “can’t wait” to battle Marquez in MotoGP next year

Previous article

Mir “can’t wait” to battle Marquez in MotoGP next year
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo: Alonso run shows F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Alonso run shows F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Mercedes duo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Mercedes duo

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 3, Don Prudhomme
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 3, Don Prudhomme

1956 Indy 500 winner Pat Flaherty dies at 76
Vintage Vintage / Obituary

1956 Indy 500 winner Pat Flaherty dies at 76

Latest news

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery

Mir “can’t wait” to battle Marquez in MotoGP next year
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir “can’t wait” to battle Marquez in MotoGP next year

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed

Marquez "seeing positives" after third surgery on arm
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "seeing positives" after third surgery on arm

Trending

1
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Alonso run shows F1 needs to bring back 'wow factor'

5h
3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results

1h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR to run 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas layout

5
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen cruises to win ahead of Mercedes duo

1h

Latest news

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery
MotoGP

Marquez released from hospital following third surgery

Mir “can’t wait” to battle Marquez in MotoGP next year
MotoGP

Mir “can’t wait” to battle Marquez in MotoGP next year

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed
MotoGP

First-ever VR46 MotoGP bike livery revealed

Marquez "seeing positives" after third surgery on arm
MotoGP

Marquez "seeing positives" after third surgery on arm

How Quartararo plans to bounce back from 2020 MotoGP struggles
MotoGP

How Quartararo plans to bounce back from 2020 MotoGP struggles

Latest videos

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.