Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP British GP: Espargaro tops FP2 as Marquez, Quartararo miss Q2 cut Next / Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1
MotoGP / British GP News

Marquez reveals “intention” to stay with Honda for 2024 MotoGP season

Marc Marquez says his "intention” is to stay with the factory Honda MotoGP team for the remainder of his contract in 2024, as KTM links continue.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The eight-time world champion has scored just five points in a woeful 2023 campaign, in which he has missed five grands prix due to various injury woes and crashed 14 times in eight rounds.

While Marquez is contracted to Honda through to the end of 2024, the problems Honda is facing in MotoGP at present have led to speculation that he could quit – with KTM thought to have contacted LCR and Gresini about fielding RC16s in 2024 for Marquez and Moto2 hotshot Pedro Acosta.

Marquez has so far refused to be drawn into the speculation on his future, and said on Friday at the British Grand Prix after ending practice down in 13th that his efforts to improve the bike together with Honda confirms his commitment to the marque.

“Now, of course, if I’m here then my intention is yes [I will ride for Honda],” he said.

“We are working for the future. In the Misano test we will try the 2024 bike and then we will see more, we will understand more where we are.

“The good thing with Honda is we have a very good relationship and we are looking always for the best for the project.

“For the moment the best thing for the project is to find a base, like we were doing today, to try the new things and maybe the new aero package in Austria – we will see what the Japanese decide.

“Always we have a good relationship and always we are doing the best for the project.”

Asked about the comments KTM CEO Stefan Pierer made to Speedweek in recent weeks, where he said Marquez had been offered to the brand by his management, Marquez said: “I don’t talk with him [Pierer]. If my manager talked, I don’t know, I don’t have this information.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez said on Thursday that he will change his approach to the second half of the season following his crash-filled opening to the campaign, and insists he is still motivated despite not being able to fight at the front.

“I mean, I have the motivation to find the base,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com how long he can keep up his new approach before it saps him of passion for his job.

“If you don’t have a solid base, you cannot think about the future, you cannot build a good future.

“So, this was the target today, to ride smooth, to get the confidence on the bike again, try to not have any warnings, any crashes.

“Of course, I pushed, but if you see a bit I used only one tyre in the end because I didn’t feel like I could push.

“And if I don’t feel I can push, I don’t want to push, like in the test. So, today I didn’t feel it and I didn’t push.

“Also, I used three soft tyres today, so for tomorrow if it’s not raining, for the final practice I have a used front. My target doesn’t change if I start 13th or 18th.”

Honda has used both its own chassis and a Kalex-designed one in 2023, but Marquez says “the problems were the same” on both and spent Friday at Silverstone “riding with the Portimao bike” that he put on pole for the season-opening Portuguese GP.

He also revealed that he has been struggling with pain in the right abductor muscle on his hip, which appeared in the last month as a possible consequence of an ankle injury he sustained in a crash at the German GP.

Read Also:
shares
comments

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro tops FP2 as Marquez, Quartararo miss Q2 cut

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

MotoGP
British GP

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez interview: On his injury recovery, Honda’s MotoGP progress and Rins

Marc Marquez interview: On his injury recovery, Honda’s MotoGP progress and Rins

MotoGP

Marc Marquez interview: On his injury recovery, Honda’s MotoGP progress and Rins Marc Marquez interview: On his injury recovery, Honda’s MotoGP progress and Rins

How Honda's stubbornness has left it in a MotoGP no-man's land

How Honda's stubbornness has left it in a MotoGP no-man's land

MotoGP
Dutch GP

How Honda's stubbornness has left it in a MotoGP no-man's land How Honda's stubbornness has left it in a MotoGP no-man's land

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

MotoGP

The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't The MotoGP philosophy Suzuki's "madman" installed that Honda and Yamaha can't

Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround

Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround

MotoGP

Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround Puig concerned by timeframe needed for Honda MotoGP turnaround

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last

Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning WRC Finland: Evans more than doubles lead after perfect morning

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe