Marquez rode in “easy mode” after Sepang MotoGP test crashes

The 2022 Honda is a radical evolution from its predecessor as it seeks to create a bike with better rear traction.

This has seemingly made the bike more rear-biased, with Marquez admitting on Saturday after two crashes that he doesn’t understand the front end of the new bike right now and is having to “sacrifice” his strong point of corner entry.

Marquez is also still recovering his bike fitness following a winter on the sidelines with a vision problem.

Ending a rain-hit Sunday eighth overall, 0.201 seconds off the best pace, Marquez says he had to ask his team to stop his morning programme early because he was “not riding in a good way” and had planned more running in the afternoon before the wet weather arrived.

However, he was buoyed by the fact “the speed is there” on the bike.

“For today we planned to keep riding, this was the plan, but I asked the team to stop,” he said.

“I wasn’t riding in a good way and it was better to stop and come back in the afternoon.

“Unfortunately, we had rain in the afternoon. But anyway, this is the best training, riding on the bike, and also to understand the new bike.

“It was the first time I could ride with the new bike.

“The good thing is the speed is there. When I pushed this morning, the speed was there and when I push in the midday the speed was there.

“Just yesterday I made two mistakes, today I wanted to slow down and ride in easy mode.

“In the afternoon in the damp conditions I went out again to understand the bike and it was fast again.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP testing moves to the new Mandalika circuit in Indonesia next weekend for three more days of running.

But Marquez does not see this as being a problem for him in terms of getting to understand the new Honda while also trying to improve his bike fitness.

“I mean this test in Malaysia was the most difficult test,” he added.

“It’s a really physical track, it’s really demanding and it was the most difficult test.

“It was the first one. Now we have four days to take rest and come back and ride another three days in Mandalika.

“I’m looking forward to staying on the bike and doing more laps.”