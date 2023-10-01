Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins rain-shortened race, Marquez P3
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

Marc Marquez has described his first MotoGP podium finish of the season on Honda’s home turf at Motegi as “romantic”, but says it doesn’t change his future situation.

Jamie Klein
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

After finishing seventh in Saturday’s sprint race, Marquez took advantage of the wet conditions on Sunday to finish third behind title protagonists Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, scoring his first top-three result since last year’s Australian Grand Prix.

It comes as Marquez weighs up his future at Honda amid the Japanese marque’s disastrous slump in competitiveness.

The Spanish rider has been careful not to make any clear pronouncements about his future plans over the course of Honda’s home race, with a move to Gresini Ducati the clear alternative should he walk away from his current contract.

Marquez said after his podium finish that he remains unhappy with the situation at Honda despite a positive weekend.

“I'm not enjoying it, I'm suffering,” he told reporters post-race. “I have had sleepless nights, thinking about [my future] a lot.

“This is a romantic tale; the first podium of the year had to come at Honda’s home track, in front of the bosses.

“We'll see what happens, but the commitment to the brand has always been and will always be 100%.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After joining the majority of riders in switching from slicks to wet tyres at the end of the opening lap, Marquez initially fell as low as sixth before making a comeback through the order as the conditions worsened.

He appeared to be catching up to Martin and Bagnaia when the race was red-flagged with 12 of 24 laps completed, but said race control made the correct decision to ultimately abandon the contest.

“I already saw that it would be a long race, so I tried not to destroy the tyres at the beginning, when there was not much water [on the track],” he reflected.

“Then, when a lot more rain started to fall, I started to come back and feel good.

“Despite being one of the fastest guys on track, I put my hand up [to signal for the race to be red-flagged] because the conditions were difficult, there was a lot of aquaplaning.

“It's also true that the two riders in front had a lot more to lose than me, they are fighting for the championship, but stopping the race was the right decision, especially because of the lack of light.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins rain-shortened race, Marquez P3
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
“I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

“I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

MotoGP
Japanese GP

“I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish “I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins rain-shortened race, Marquez P3

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins rain-shortened race, Marquez P3

MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins rain-shortened race, Marquez P3 MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins rain-shortened race, Marquez P3

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough Marquez: "Time will tell" if Honda MotoGP changes are enough

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Honda makes MotoGP technical reshuffle amid Marquez uncertainty

Honda makes MotoGP technical reshuffle amid Marquez uncertainty

MotoGP

Honda makes MotoGP technical reshuffle amid Marquez uncertainty Honda makes MotoGP technical reshuffle amid Marquez uncertainty

How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda

How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda

MotoGP

How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

Why tyre wars have largely become a thing of the past in motorsport

Why tyre wars have largely become a thing of the past in motorsport

F1 Formula 1

Why tyre wars have largely become a thing of the past in motorsport Why tyre wars have largely become a thing of the past in motorsport

“I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

“I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

“I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish “I couldn’t see anything” - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe