MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

shares
comments
Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury
By:
Jul 21, 2020, 11:20 AM

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has undergone a successful operation on the right arm he broke in a violent Spanish Grand Prix crash on Sunday.

The Honda rider was recovering from an earlier off when he was flung from his machine at the Turn 3 left-hander at Jerez on lap 22, with Marquez landing hard in the gravel and the bike clattering into him. 

He had to be fitted with a neck brace and put into an ambulance to be taken to the circuit's medical centre, and was diagnosed with a fracture to his right humerus bone

He flew to Barcelona to have surgery on Tuesday, which Motorsport.com can reveal was a success.

In the operation, carried out by Dr. Xavier Mir's team, the doctors were able to confirm that the radial nerve did not suffer any damage as a result of the impact with the motorcycle that broke his arm.

Doctors at Dexeus Hospital, where the operation was performed, fixed the complete fracture with a titanium plate and several screws.

Although it is still too early to know exactly the recovery time Marquez will require, Dr. Mir made it clear on Monday that, if the nerve was not affected as it has been, the first objective of the Honda racer was to return to action at the Czech Grand Prix at the start of August. 

Read Also:

Marquez will miss this week's Andalusian Grand Prix at Jerez, with Motorsport.com revealing on Monday that Honda will not replace the stricken world champion. That leaves his rookie brother Alex Marquez as the sole Repsol Honda representative on the grid.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow is also set for surgery on Tuesday to have a wrist fracture fixed.

Crutchlow crashed during Sunday's warm-up session at Jerez and had to miss the race owing to a minor concussion, though it was later revealed that he had also damaged his wrist. 

He flew to Barcelona on Monday to have his operation at the same Dexeus Hospital where Marquez was treated. 

Honda is expected to reveal more details of Marquez's surgery imminently. 

 
Next article
Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez

Previous article

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez

Trending Today

Ginetta won't continue factory WEC effort into 2021
WEC / WEC
1h

Ginetta won't continue factory WEC effort into 2021

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment

WRC wants to return to key markets United States and China
WRC / WRC

WRC wants to return to key markets United States and China

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser
Super GT / Super GT
2h

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA / NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Austin Dillon wins at Texas in shock RCR 1-2
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Austin Dillon wins at Texas in shock RCR 1-2

Williams to bring "powerful" British GP upgrade for both cars
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Williams to bring "powerful" British GP upgrade for both cars

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes

Latest news

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury
MotoGP / MotoGP
58m

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MotoGP / MotoGP

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Podcast: Reviewing a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
MotoGP / MotoGP

Podcast: Reviewing a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
WEC

Ginetta won't continue factory WEC effort into 2021

1h
2
Formula 1

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment

3
WRC

WRC wants to return to key markets United States and China

4
Super GT

Five takeaways from the Fuji Super GT curtain-raiser

2h
5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury
MGP

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez
MGP

Rossi “can’t make tyres work properly” at Jerez

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MGP

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Podcast: Reviewing a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
MGP

Podcast: Reviewing a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MGP

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.