Previous / Quartararo "a bit lost" in wet MotoGP Japanese GP qualifying Next / 2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Marquez the "boy who cries wolf" when it comes to MotoGP race predictions

Ducati’s Jack Miller says Marc Marquez is “the boy who cries wolf” when it comes to dismissing his own chances of victory in MotoGP races.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Yosuke Nagayasu
Listen to this article

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez will start Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi from pole, after topping a wet qualifying on Saturday.

It marked his first pole in MotoGP since the 2019 Japanese GP – 1071 days ago – and the first big result of his comeback from a fourth major arm operation in the summer.

With the race expected to be run in dry conditions, Marquez believes he will struggle to maintain pace for the entire 24 laps as he continues to rebuild muscle strength in his right shoulder – dismissing thoughts of a podium as “not the time” to think about at Motegi.

But a number of riders think he will be a factor in the lead battle, with Miller noting that Marquez has dismissed his own chances “1000 times before”.

“Of course, Marc is going well and we all know he can turn it on on a Sunday,” the Australian, who qualified seventh, said when asked who the main threats for the race were.

“Whether or not the fitness is there in his shoulder, it’s quite physical around here, a lot of hard braking, a lot of using your arms to try and keep yourself afloat.

“So, it will be interesting to see what he can do.

“Of course, he says it’s not [going to be a race he wins]. But he’s said that 1000 times before. So, it’s the boy who cried wolf.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“But no, he’ll be a threat. So will Pecco [Bagnaia], Fabio [Quartararo], those guys.

“The normal lot, Enea [Bastianini] is pretty buried down there but we know he’s always got decent race pace.

“Even the KTMs; Binder was strong today, was strong yesterday and we know he can turn it on a bit more on a Sunday.

“So, I think there will be a lot of boys up there, especially with the unknown of not doing too many laps [this weekend] and not being here for three years.

“There’s a lot of unknowns going into the race tomorrow, so I like it.”

2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

