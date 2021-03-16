MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

By:

Cal Crutchlow believes his former Honda stablemate Marc Marquez “will never be slow” when he finally returns to MotoGP from injury, but concedes he will need to time to readjust.

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

Marquez has been out of action since last July’s Andalusian Grand Prix when he broke his right arm in the opening Jerez race, and has since undergone three operations.

The six-time MotoGP world champion’s arm is now recovering and he has begun his preparations for staging his return in 2021, having been able to start riding motorcycles again.

Earlier today Marquez completed laps on a Honda RC213V-S bike at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with his Repsol Honda squad.

 

Though no date for his MotoGP return has been given yet, Marquez hasn't ruled out starting the season-opening Qatar GP and does feature on the provisional entry list.

Crutchlow, who raced for Honda with LCR from 2015 to 2020, has no doubts about Marquez being fast when he returns, despite observing eight months without riding a bike.

Read Also:

“With regards to Marc, Marc Marquez is Marc Marquez,” Yamaha test rider Crutchlow said. “When he comes back, he’s never going to be slow. That is for sure.

“And we all look forward to it. Everyone is anticipating him to ride as soon as possible, but I think he knows to take his time and come back.

“But he’s not going to be a slow rider or anything like that. But it’s going to take him time to build up, to readapt.

“But you say that about Marc, he could be fastest after three laps. You never know, we’ve no idea.

“I think even the riders want him to come back, and hopefully he comes back soon and is fit and ready.”

Though Marquez has been able to start riding bikes again, he was absent from last week's pre-season testing in Qatar.

During Honda’s 2021 launch event last month, team boss Alberto Puig noted what HRC expects of Marquez is irrelevant to his own expectations as a rider – but believes he will “find a way” to be his old self again.

Honda's pre-season testing was a mix affair, with the marque registering the most crashes between its riders as LCR's Alex Marquez took top honours with five tumbles,the last of which on the penultimate day leaving him with a fractured foot.

Pol Espargaro had one crash - but not the one he was expecting - but impressed on his debut Honda appearance, ending the test just 0.716 seconds off the pace in 10th and was branded the "standout" of the pre-season by Ducati's Jack Miller.

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

Previous article

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

3h
2
Formula 1

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli

1h
3
WEC

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

4h
4
WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

40min
5
WEC

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021

Latest news
Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow
MotoGP

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

6m
Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

5h
KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder
MotoGP

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder

21h
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?
MotoGP

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

Mar 15, 2021
Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag
MotoGP

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag

Mar 14, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller 'enjoying' MotoGP title favourite tag

More from
Marc Marquez
Honda: Marquez will still be himself on MotoGP return
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda: Marquez will still be himself on MotoGP return

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury
Video Inside
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

The true Marquez blunder that caused lasting damage Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

The true Marquez blunder that caused lasting damage

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021

Trending Today

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams aero concept opens door for 'yo-yo' F1 2021 season

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 cars will be just as quick as last year, says Pirelli

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime
WEC WEC / Special feature

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine to enter rebranded Rebellion LMP1 in WEC 2021

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins
Stock Car Brasil Stock Car Brasil / Race report

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins

Topeka Stock
NHRA NHRA / News

Topeka Stock

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 13 -- Pat Austin
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 13 -- Pat Austin

Latest news

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "will never be slow" on MotoGP return – Crutchlow

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Atmosphere within Petronas SRT team “beautiful”

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM MotoGP test struggles look worse than they are - Binder

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.