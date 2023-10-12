Subscribe
Previous / Staying with Honda in MotoGP was “the easy solution” – Marquez Next / MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin heads Aprilia duo in first practice
MotoGP News

Marquez 'wishes to cross paths' with Honda again in MotoGP

Marc Marquez says his departure from Honda at the end of the 2023 MotoGP season “is not bye-bye” and he wishes “to cross our futures again in the next years”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

After 11 years together and six world titles, Marquez and Honda will part ways at the end of the current campaign after both parties mutually agreed to do so.

This follows an immensely difficult season for Marquez on the RC213V, which has yielded just one grand prix podium in 15 rounds so far.

He will join the Gresini Ducati squad in 2024, a move that was announced on Thursday at the Indonesian Grand Prix, to ride a year-old Desmosedici.

Marquez has made no secret of the difficulties he faced in coming to this decision, particularly as it meant leaving behind his long-standing Honda crew.

But speaking on Thursday in Indonesia, Marquez did not rule out the possibility of reuniting with Honda in the future when he was asked about who should replace him.

"I will not go there," he said. I will not go on that point. Of course, I have some good names there on the table. But it's more about rumours, and I already understand with my rumours that with 100 rumours, one is true.

"Which one, you don't know.  I wish the best for Honda, and for me it's not a 'bye-bye'. It's a 'see you later'. I wish to cross our futures again in the next years."

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

RNF Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira is top of Honda's list to replace Marquez, with the Portuguese rider confirming an approach was made but that "nothing concrete" had been proposed.

Opening up more on the emotions he has gone through in making his latest career decision, Marquez said: "Of course, it has been a super difficult decision.

"The toughest decision in my career, because to break an 11-year relationship with Honda, a very successful relationship.

"Last week was hard on the emotional side, because all my staff, all my family is there inside that box, all the sponsors.

"But sometimes you need to go out of your comfort zone and my comfort zone was Honda.

"But it's true it's a long time, especially the last four years, that I'm not enjoying and I did a change to enjoy again on the race track, because if not there's no meaning to continue racing and my career.

"What I want is more and more years in my career.

"The first target is to enjoy and for that reason, I chose the Gresini team, because it's a big family, has the best bike now on the grid, and my brother is there.

"It will be a big challenge for me, big challenge for the Gresini team, but they did good results already with my brother, with Enea Bastianini in the past.

"But it's what I say, it will be a big change in all the aspects and what I'm looking for is to enjoy it."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Staying with Honda in MotoGP was “the easy solution” – Marquez

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Martin heads Aprilia duo in first practice
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini

Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini Marquez admits MotoGP crew chief change “will be strange” at Gresini

Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying

Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Staying with Honda in MotoGP was “the easy solution” – Marquez

Staying with Honda in MotoGP was “the easy solution” – Marquez

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Staying with Honda in MotoGP was “the easy solution” – Marquez Staying with Honda in MotoGP was “the easy solution” – Marquez

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira confirms Honda “approach” to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

MotoGP

Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe