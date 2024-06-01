Martin "cannot be competitive" in MotoGP Italian GP with current set-up
Jorge Martin feels he can’t be competitive in the Italian Grand Prix unless he and Pramac make some changes to his Ducati MotoGP bike between now and Sunday’s race.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Championship leader Martin retired from Saturday’s sprint at Mugello while running third, losing the front-end of his GP24 into the first corner with four laps remaining.
But even before his race-ending crash, the Spaniard was losing touch with eventual sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia and second-placed Marc Marquez, both on Ducati machinery, despite his strong record in half-distance races in 2024.
While the 12 points he lost to Bagnaia in the title race were obviously costly, Martin feels a bigger point of concern was his speed on the GP24 in the sprint, which was slower than what he managed during long runs in Friday practice.
“We need to work because it seems like I use too much the front,” he said.
“After three laps I feel like the tyres already has 20 laps, so this is not good for sure like the rear is pushing.
“We need to improve the set-up for tomorrow, because with this bike I cannot be competitive. Let's see what happens.
“Even yesterday evening I did a [1m]46.1s [lap] with really used tyres and at the end of the sprint I was in 46.4 at my 100%. So something went wrong for sure.
“And together my feeling [is] not fantastic, I don't know [why].
“It's something we need to solve for tomorrow because it was really difficult to turn. I saw a big difference compared to Pecco and Marc on the track.”
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Martin’s retirement on Saturday marked the first time he didn’t score a point in a sprint in 2024.
It was also his second major mistake of 2024, having previously crashed out from the Spanish GP while comfortably leading.
Similar to his Jerez incident, Martin didn’t immediately have an explanation as to why he fell off his bike going into the opening right-hander.
“I watched the data; the lap before I went wide so I braked a little bit earlier, a bit this, trying to not go wide and I crashed,” he explained.
“I don't like when I don't understand I crashed. Even if I look into it the temperature was okay, the pressure was okay. “
Earlier in the sprint, Martin had a run-in with Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini into the same right-hander where he eventually crashed. The Italian was trying to retake third place but, after running wide, he tried to return to the racing line and hit the GP24 of Martin.
The contact sent Bastianini out of the race, while Martin was able to continue without any major issues until his own crash at the same turn later on.
Asked for his thoughts on their clash, Martin said: “With Enea he was already aggressive on the first lap. Then on corner one he went wide, and then I did the normal line to close. I felt the touch.
“I know he didn't crash or not because I didn't see him, but then on the television they showed. Later I have to go to race direction. I think they already studied, so I don't think it will be any problem.”
He added: “I did a normal line, he run wide. It would have been avoided if he didn't come again to the line without looking.
“I was lucky that he crashed and I didn't.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Martin blames tyre pressure rule for lack of action in Italian MotoGP race
The cases Marquez and Martin are making for a Ducati MotoGP ride
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Latest news
IndyCar Detroit: Dixon wins after tire and fuel gamble in chaotic race
Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments