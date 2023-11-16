Subscribe
MotoGP Qatar GP
News

Martin 'doesn't care' if Bagnaia gets help from other Ducatis in 2023 MotoGP title chase

Pramac’s Jorge Martin says “I don’t really care” if Francesco Bagnaia finds himself getting helped in the 2023 MotoGP title race by other Ducati riders.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Published
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

The Spaniard comes into this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix trailing Bagnaia by 14 points, after struggling to fourth in the Malaysian GP behind the factory Ducati team rider.

As such, Bagnaia can win the championship in the penultimate round of the year in Qatar if he outscores Martin by 23 points.

This has only happened once in 2023, when Bagnaia scored 28 points more than Martin in the season-opener in Portugal.

While both have equal factory Ducati machinery, Bagnaia does have allies within the Italian marque’s stable.

At present, no team orders have been issued, but Enea Bastianini could be deployed to help Bagnaia – while the former, whose seat is under threat from Martin right now, will be keen to keep churning out results like his Malaysia win to safeguard his place.

Bagnaia could also rely on his fellow VR46 Academy members Marco Bezzecchi – who officially dropped out of the title race last week – and Luca Marini.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

“I don’t care about friends, I just care about myself,” Martin said when asked if he was worried that Bagnaia potentially has more allies in Ducati than him.

“I feel that if I do my 100% I can beat all of them.

“So, I am focused on the weekend, focused on myself and then if somebody will help him or not, it’s not my [problem]. I cannot control that, so I don’t really care.”

Martin concedes there is pressure on both riders in Qatar as “you will lose the championship” if you make one mistake. 

“I think for sure there is a lot of pressure, we all know this,” he added.

“I feel like it’s a really important weekend because we cannot make any mistakes.

“If you make a mistake, you will lose the championship. So, we need to be fast but also not make any mistakes. So, I guess it’s a really complicated weekend.”

Bagnaia has already ruled out Qatar being a match point for himself in Qatar, while Martin is confident the championship battle “will go to Valencia” next weekend.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Prospect of leaving Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team "not weird" for Marini
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Prospect of leaving Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team "not weird" for Marini

Prospect of leaving Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team "not weird" for Marini

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Prospect of leaving Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team "not weird" for Marini Prospect of leaving Valentino Rossi's MotoGP team "not weird" for Marini

Bagnaia "not considering" Qatar GP as MotoGP title match point

Bagnaia "not considering" Qatar GP as MotoGP title match point

MotoGP
Qatar GP

Bagnaia "not considering" Qatar GP as MotoGP title match point Bagnaia "not considering" Qatar GP as MotoGP title match point

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Francesco Bagnaia
More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia: Better for Ducati to retain Bastianini over Martin

Bagnaia: Better for Ducati to retain Bastianini over Martin

MotoGP

Bagnaia: Better for Ducati to retain Bastianini over Martin Bagnaia: Better for Ducati to retain Bastianini over Martin

Bastianini, Bagnaia hit with tyre pressure warnings, keep Malaysia MotoGP results

Bastianini, Bagnaia hit with tyre pressure warnings, keep Malaysia MotoGP results

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bastianini, Bagnaia hit with tyre pressure warnings, keep Malaysia MotoGP results Bastianini, Bagnaia hit with tyre pressure warnings, keep Malaysia MotoGP results

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

WRC Japan: Sordo crashes out as Evans stuns to grab lead

WRC Japan: Sordo crashes out as Evans stuns to grab lead

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Sordo crashes out as Evans stuns to grab lead WRC Japan: Sordo crashes out as Evans stuns to grab lead

How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag

How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?

Misc General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?

Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP

Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe