Subscribe
MotoGP Thailand GP
News

Martin ‘doesn’t have to get obsessed’ with beating MotoGP title rival Bagnaia

Jorge Martin says he knew he "had to win” the Thailand Grand Prix sprint with MotoGP title rival Francesco Bagnaia starting sixth, but doesn’t need to ‘obsess’ over him.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Co-author German Garcia Casanova
Updated
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

The Pramac rider converted pole to his fifth-successive sprint victory and seventh of the season to cut Bagnaia’s championship lead down to 18 points.

Having started sixth, Bagnaia could do no more than seventh in the sprint, later blaming time lost at the start and being stuck behind a “useless” battle between Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez for compromising him.

Martin’s sprint win comes just a week on from losing the Australian GP victory on the last lap when his soft tyre gamble failed, which also followed a crash out of a comfortable lead in the Indonesian GP.

“It's a good time to start knowing how many risks to take,” Martin said.

“Today I had to take advantage of Pecco's seventh position to recover points, and I had to win. But we don't have to get obsessed with him.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

He added: “Well, for sure always recovering points is great. I’m in a position where I have to take risks, and today I took it.

“When Brad [Binder] was second I had to push a little bit more, and maybe I crash, maybe not. But I tried to be on the track and be safe till the end."

Martin said after Friday’s practice sessions that he felt more ready for the sprint than the grand prix, but conceded after Saturday’s contest he wasn’t sure just where in the pecking order he was going to emerge.

“I mean, it was difficult for me to understand how the sprint was going to be because I was always with really used tyres [in practice],” he said.

“So, I saw the pace of maybe Fabio [Quartararo], [Marco] Bezzecchi and even Pecco, who was faster with new tyres.

“So, I didn’t understand exactly where my position was. But finally, I thought I was going to be competitive, and I was, even though I feel like I was expecting more grip in the last five laps.

“I used a bit too much tyre in the first laps, but in the sprint it’s ok, we can use it. But tomorrow we need to be more calm in the first laps and keep the tyre to the end.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Bagnaia’s Thailand MotoGP sprint compromised by “useless” Zarco/Marquez battle
Next article First details of new FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship revealed
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
First details of new FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship revealed

First details of new FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship revealed

MotoGP

First details of new FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship revealed First details of new FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship revealed

Bagnaia’s Thailand MotoGP sprint compromised by “useless” Zarco/Marquez battle

Bagnaia’s Thailand MotoGP sprint compromised by “useless” Zarco/Marquez battle

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Bagnaia’s Thailand MotoGP sprint compromised by “useless” Zarco/Marquez battle Bagnaia’s Thailand MotoGP sprint compromised by “useless” Zarco/Marquez battle

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents

Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents

Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole

Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole

SF Super Formula
Suzuka II

Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole

Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying

Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying

Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe