Martin 'doesn't see a reason' to leave Ducati for MotoGP 2024

The Pramac rider scored his first grand prix victory in two years last weekend at the German Grand Prix, when he beat world champion Francesco Bagnaia by just 0.064 seconds.

Martin is now just 16 points behind Bagnaia in the championship coming into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix at Assen.

Over the last few months, Martin's future has been a topic of discussion as links to the factory Yamaha squad persisted.

Martin confirmed during the French GP weekend that he has a clause in his two-year Ducati deal that stipulated he could leave if a factory team offered him a contract.

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said earlier in the year that he doubted Martin would leave the Italian brand's stable, and told GPone.com last week that the Spaniard will be on a Pramac-run Ducati "as planned".

Asked ahead of this weekend's Dutch GP about his future, Martin said: "I'm happy where I am.

"I don't see a reason to change. I have a factory bike, an amazing team that is pushing for me. I feel like 2024 should be the same."

Martin was overlooked by Ducati for a place on its factory team for the 2023 season in favour of Enea Bastianini, who won four races for the Gresini team last season.

It is unclear yet what the future holds for Martin's current Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco, who finished third in last weekend's German GP.

In other rider market news, Motorsport.com reported earlier this week that 2021 Moto3 world champion and current Moto2 frontrunner Pedro Acosta has decided to step up to MotoGP with KTM next season.

It is not yet clear if that will be with Tech3 or with a new team yet to be announced running KTM machinery.

Currently, Jack Miller, Brad Binder at the factory team, and Tech3's Pol Espargaro – who has been out injured since FP2 in Portugal – have two-year contracts.

On Thursday at Assen, Marc Marquez says he is putting "maximum commitment" into the Honda project, as doubts about his continuation with HRC into 2024 despite having a contract mount following a nightmare German GP weekend.