Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia GP
News

Martin "had big balls" to win vital Valencia MotoGP sprint

Pramac's Jorge Martin says he "had big balls" to win a vital Valencia Grand Prix sprint to keep his MotoGP title hopes alive, as his "feeling was so bad".

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Martin came from sixth on the grid to score his ninth sprint win of the 2023 season.

With title rival Francesco Bagnaia only fifth after struggling on his medium rear tyre, Martin has cut the championship deficit down from 21 points to 14 ahead of Sunday's grand prix finale.

When asked by Motorsport.com if this was the ride of a champion, Martin said: "No, no, I don't think so.

"I think I did an amazing job and I had big balls today because my feeling was so bad with the front, with the rear.

"But I pushed to the limit every corner to fight for that victory, so that's what I was so, so happy.

"I need to be happy about the result again and be proud about our job, because tomorrow we don't know what's going to happen."

Explaining why he felt bad on the bike, Martin said: "I think I was riding alone all morning, so I was feeling I could manage to understand how to ride, being really smooth with the tyres and I was making really good pace.

"But when you are behind and you have to push more than you think and change the lines, it becomes really complicated.

"I think also behind people, everything gets hot and nothing works. But when I was in front it was much easier. I don't feel 100% confident, but when I was behind I felt much worse."

The championship permutations now are such that Bagnaia only needs to finish fifth to win the championship, regardless of where Martin ends up.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

As such, the Pramac rider says there is no choice but to go for victory and notes that Bagnaia simply finishing fifth won't be easy for him.

"I have to go for the win, 100%," he added. "But tomorrow it's not easy to finish fifth because everyone is fast.

"If they stop behind him, it's complicated. But if you are slow, your pressure will go low also and he will get penalised.

"And if you have three or four riders behind it's a big problem. So, we have to wait till tomorrow after the race."

Martin is also anticipating that other Ducati riders if they find themselves behind Bagnaia "won't enter the battle with him", but he "cannot control" this.

The Pramac rider endured a difficult qualifying, in which he could only manage sixth while Bagnaia came through Q1 to put his Ducati second.

Martin later revealed that his qualifying was compromised by another Michelin tyre issue – this time on the front – just a week after his Qatar GP was hindered by a rear issue.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article RNF MotoGP team denies financial problems and takeover talks
Next article Bagnaia: Martin will be "more in trouble than today" for MotoGP title decider
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

The key moments in Bagnaia's 2023 MotoGP title defence

The key moments in Bagnaia's 2023 MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Valencia GP

The key moments in Bagnaia's 2023 MotoGP title defence The key moments in Bagnaia's 2023 MotoGP title defence

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

MotoGP

How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia How the 2023 MotoGP world champion can be won in Valencia

Martin will get factory Ducati MotoGP seat if he wins championship in Valencia

Martin will get factory Ducati MotoGP seat if he wins championship in Valencia

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin will get factory Ducati MotoGP seat if he wins championship in Valencia Martin will get factory Ducati MotoGP seat if he wins championship in Valencia

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Pramac Racing
More from
Pramac Racing
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

Martin "was crashing in all corners" in Malaysian MotoGP race

Martin "was crashing in all corners" in Malaysian MotoGP race

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Martin "was crashing in all corners" in Malaysian MotoGP race Martin "was crashing in all corners" in Malaysian MotoGP race

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will Martin: If I haven’t proved to Ducati my worth in MotoGP already, I never will

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Alonso explains DRS ploy behind Hamilton 'brake test' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe