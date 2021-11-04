Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marc Marquez to miss Algarve MotoGP race after training accident Next / Dovizioso "not instinctive" on Yamaha MotoGP bike yet
MotoGP / Algarve GP News

Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash

By:

Jorge Martin admits he was “scared” initially when he found out MotoGP would be returning to Portimao following his serious crash in April, but now has to “face the fear”.

Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash

The Pramac rookie suffered multiple fractures to his hands and his right ankle in a violent accident during FP3 for April's Portuguese Grand Prix, when he crashed at the Turn 7 right-hander.

Having had to undergo surgery on his ankle and his right wrist, Martin was ruled out of four races between Portugal and Italy, but would sensationally take a maiden win in Austria in August despite still being 100% fit following the accident.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of much of the original second half of the 2021 calendar, MotoGP returns to Portugal this weekend for the Algarve Grand Prix.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the penultimate round of the year, Martin admitted to his fears about returning to the Algarve track as the crash he had "changed my life a bit".

"Well not now because now I feel ready to join the track and to ride here," he said, when asked if he was scared ahead of track action resuming on Friday.

"But I think all the year, when I knew we were coming back to Portimao, I was a bit scared because, at the end of the day, it [the crash] changed my life a bit.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"After this crash I didn't know if I could be back on the bike again. So, it's a bit strange, for sure when I pass corner seven I will be a bit more relaxed than last time.

"But I'm ready, the bike is working well and I think we can do a great job. There's no fear, just a bit of respect."

When asked by Motorsport.com how he initially processed the news that MotoGP would be returning to Portugal, Martin says that he joked with his team that he'd test positive for COVID so he couldn't race – but concedes he has no choice but to "face the fear" this weekend.

"Sincerely, after I knew we were coming back here – I think it was in the middle of the season, like three months ago – I told my team 'OK, I will test positive for COVID, so I will not race there!'" Martin added.

"But, at the end of the day, I need to face this fear and face the problem I have here, and to just try to learn the track well, to be consistent for next year.

"We are coming back, so it is what it is and I'm ready for everything."

shares
comments
Marc Marquez to miss Algarve MotoGP race after training accident
Previous article

Marc Marquez to miss Algarve MotoGP race after training accident
Next article

Dovizioso "not instinctive" on Yamaha MotoGP bike yet

Dovizioso "not instinctive" on Yamaha MotoGP bike yet
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest” Algarve GP
MotoGP

Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez's Algarve result "really important" after "shit" season Algarve GP
MotoGP

Marquez's Algarve result "really important" after "shit" season

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Jorge Martin More from
Jorge Martin
MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styria Styrian GP
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s newest winner got lucky with red flags in Styria

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime
MotoGP

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

Pramac Racing More from
Pramac Racing
Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race British GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in MotoGP title race

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record Austrian GP
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation Prime
MotoGP

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Latest news

Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

KTM announces 2022 Dakar debut for MotoGP outcast Petrucci

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

Marquez's Algarve result "really important" after "shit" season
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez's Algarve result "really important" after "shit" season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
21 h
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.