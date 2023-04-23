Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team
Jorge Martin admits “I had pain” when Ducati informed him he would not be stepping up to its factory squad for the 2023 MotoGP season.
The Pramac rider was locked in a head-to-head duel with Gresini’s Enea Bastianini across the 2022 campaign to secure the factory seat being vacated by Jack Miller, who signed a two-year deal with KTM.
With Bastianini winning four races in 2022 on a 2021-spec bike and finishing third in the championship, he was given the nod to join world champion Francesco Bagnaia at the factory Ducati squad.
Martin, meanwhile, remains at Pramac on a factory contract with machine parity to Bagnaia and Bastianini.
The one-time MotoGP race winner will not see a factory team Ducati seat until 2025 at the earliest, with Bastianini and Bagnaia signed up for two more years, while Martin in recent weeks has been linked to Yamaha.
Commenting on Ducati denying him a factory team step at the Americas Grand Prix, Martin said: “For sure, I had pain in the moment they told me I wasn’t going there because I thought I was going.
“So, then there was this big change in the middle of the season.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“At least I have the same material as the factory riders, because last year I had different [machinery].
“And I feel like now, there is no excuses. It’s just myself [who can prove my worth].
“I feel confident. I did a few mistakes in qualifying [in Austin], so I need to improve these moments.
“But I feel fast from the first test, every race I’ve been super competitive.
“So, I feel like I am constant, I can do really good races. For sure my target is to do a great job and maybe I can be close to Pecco in red.”
Bastianini’s factory Ducati switch hasn’t gone to plan so far in 2023, with the Italian sidelined since the Portugal sprint on the opening weekend of the campaign when he suffered a broken shoulder in a collision with Luca Marini.
Martin currently sits 11th in the standings on 29 points after crashing out on the opening lap of the Americas GP and taking Gresini’s Alex Marquez with him.
Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future
Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film
Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery Pramac Ducati unwraps 2023 MotoGP livery
Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me"
Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me" Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me"
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma
Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia 'hasn't earned right' to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Latest news
The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass
The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass
Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory
Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory Blasting around Long Beach in The Beast, Honda’s rolling hybrid laboratory
Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins
Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins Drugovich tops Formula E Berlin rookie test from Martins
Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme
Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme Sardinia in contention to join Ogier’s WRC 2023 programme
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.