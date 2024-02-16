Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

Ducati rider Jorge Martin believes Marc Marquez could be fighting for victory when the 2024 MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar next month.

Six-time world champion Marquez will ride a Gresini-run Ducati from 2023 this year, having left Honda after 11 years with the Japanese manufacturer.

Marquez was one of the biggest attractions during the first pre-season test at Sepang, where he finished with the sixth quickest time of the three days of running.

The Spaniard was hindered by some technical issues that cost him track time, and he admitted he was still riding the Ducati the same way he rode his Honda, claiming he was not as quick as Martin or Ducati's reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Last year's runner-up Martin reckons, however, that Marquez could be in the fight to win the season opener.

Asked if Marquez was faster or slower than expected during the test, Martin said: "He's where I expected, so he will be really close and ready maybe for the victory in Qatar."

Pramac rider Martin lost out to Bagnaia for the 2023 title after an intense battle towards the end of the season in which the Spaniard stayed in contention until the final round.

Martin appeared to keep his momentum going as the Sepang test concluded, finishing second quickest overall, just 0.172s behind Bagnaia.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team.

While Martin said he was focused on his own performance during the three days of running, he suggested the experience from last year has left him better prepared for this season

"I feel quite strong," he said. "I feel like I have experience now. I feel like I am more precise with my comments also, and we are making steps forward.

"Last season, I already had the new bike and I felt super good this time. We had to work a little bit more, but finally, we arrived to a better base to start with.

"I'm focused on myself, trying to improve my skills, and my riding style, and I think the rest will come. I guess that the experience of last season will help also a lot and hopefully, I'm the one that can try again to beat Pecco."

He added: "I feel ready. I feel ready for everything. But I think we don't know yet. These tests are really... it's difficult to analyse because a lot of people already have a lot of great pace, but we don't know exactly the tyres and I think it won't be only Pecco and me, there will be many more riders."

Ducati brought a different fairing for its riders in the test, and Martin struggled with his bike with it during the opening two days.

On the final day, however, he finally made it work and he admitted he was relieved after other Ducati riders had already felt its benefits earlier on.

"I had a bit of a headache because I saw Pecco and Enea [Bastianini] like it so and I didn't. So it was strange. We normally have the same comments.

"So today straight away in the morning I felt competitive. Then I did the back-to-back like two times and I felt that it's a bit better and had more potential. So I'm happy that finally we have the package for 2024."

