MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Michelin denies new tyre will favour Yamaha, Suzuki

shares
comments
Michelin denies new tyre will favour Yamaha, Suzuki
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes
Apr 23, 2020, 12:28 PM

Michelin MotoGP boss Piero Taramasso has denied that its new-for-2020 rear tyre will favour Yamaha and Suzuki despite the early evidence suggesting the inline-four machines stand to gain most.

The French firm has introduced a revised construction of rear tyre for the first time in two years, and riders got their first taste of the new rubber during the pre-season tests at Sepang and Qatar, prior to the season being put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During those tests, a consensus emerged that the increase in edge grip on the 2020 tyre favoured the bikes able to carry more minimum corner speed, chiefly Yamaha and Suzuki.

This seemed to be borne out by both brands topping every day of pre-season testing between them, with Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo sweeping the Sepang test and factory Yamaha man Maverick Vinales ending up with the fastest time in Qatar.

But Taramasso is convinced that any advantage Yamaha and Suzuki may enjoy now will be temporary as other manufacturers get to grips with the tyres.

"Honestly, I didn't expect it, because in all the tests we did in 2019 we had positive indications with all the bikes," Taramasso told Motorsport.com. "We hadn't seen any bike or any rider suffer particularly badly.

"These things came out this year, in Sepang and Qatar tests, but I think it is more a problem of adaptation and not that it is a more suitable tyre for one type of bike than another. It's just a matter of getting the best out of it as quickly as possible.

"Usually, when there is a tyre that offers more grip, in the end everybody can find some advantages: some can find it in the cornering, others maybe in traction, when you have to straighten the bike and transfer the power to the ground.

"But when they understand how to use it, everyone will have an advantage."

Honda rider Marc Marquez, who endured a difficult Qatar test on the new RC213V before reverting to last year's model on the last day, also said he feels the new tyre will end up being a benefit to every team.

"The new tyres were one of the doubts, but when we tested them on the 2019 bike we saw that it wasn't the problem, it doesn't change," said Marquez.

"They have more grip and you can tilt the bike more. This is good for Suzuki and Yamaha now, but in the long run it's going to be good for everyone, it's a more consistent tyre."

Related video

Next article
Dutch TT confirms postponement after government ruling

Previous article

Dutch TT confirms postponement after government ruling
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NHRA

Scott Kalitta dies in fiery crash

Jun 23, 2008
2
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR's substitute driver rule ... A flawed policy?

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
Midget

WTQMA Aledo race notes

5
IndyCar

Jacques Villeneuve recalls his victory at the 1995 Indy 500

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Michelin denies new tyre will favour Yamaha, Suzuki
MGP

Michelin denies new tyre will favour Yamaha, Suzuki

Dutch TT confirms postponement after government ruling
MGP

Dutch TT confirms postponement after government ruling

Locked down MotoGP bikes returned to Europe
MGP

Locked down MotoGP bikes returned to Europe

Pedrosa would now consider wildcard MotoGP return
MGP

Pedrosa would now consider wildcard MotoGP return

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement
MGP

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.