MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: 2019 "definitely" better than Moto3 runner-up season

shares
comments
Miller: 2019 "definitely" better than Moto3 runner-up season
By:
Dec 31, 2019, 11:49 AM

Pramac Ducati rider believes the 2019 MotoGP season was “definitely” his most complete season in grand prix racing, even more so than ’14 when he fought for the Moto3 title.

Miller won six races for the Ajo KTM team in ’14, though was denied the title by just two points to Alex Marquez – who only won three times – before stepping straight up to MotoGP in ’15 with LCR Honda.

This year marked Miller’s second with Pramac and Ducati, and his first with works machinery from Bologna, which he used to tally up his best premier-class podium haul of five third-place finishes.

He cracked the top 10 in the standings for the first time in MotoGP in eighth on 165 points, and was only 11 points away from ending the year as second-best Ducati runner.

Though a race-winner in ’16 at a wet Assen, when asked by Motorsport.com if ’19 was his best season in MotoGP he replied: “Definitely. Even better than 2014. [I made] a lot less mistakes, a lot more composed riding from my part and I think it shows with the results.

“I’ve been working on it for sure, but also the surroundings of the team… we’ve got a great understanding [between] the team and myself.

“I can’t wait to be back here again next year with the group, with the guys. It’s the first time I’ve been in a team for two years no, so it’ll be nice just to ‘be at home’ sort of thing.”

Miller will once again have machine parity with the factory Ducati riders next season, and tested a prototype ’20 chassis and engine at Valencia.

He didn’t have the new parts for the following Jerez test, though believes the new bike “should help” Ducati’s main issue of cornering.

When asked if there was anything he didn’t like about the ’20 bike, he said: “No, no. It is always strange if you try a new bike especially like that in Valencia, back-to-back, with the bike you've been riding all season [that] you have a great feeling for at the end of the season.

“Everything feels a bit strange, but we try and look at the positives and I think we found most of the positives out of it and understand where we should be.

“I think the new bike should help with places like here [Jerez] with these fast, flowing corners. But it is only speculation at the moment because I haven't been able to ride it here yet.

“There was [an improvement] in Valencia, we needed to play more with the set-up but we had limited time.

“I think so, they made headway, Dovi [Andrea Dovizioso] and those guys seem convinced. We have to wait and see.”

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

About this article

Series MotoGP , Moto3
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

