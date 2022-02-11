Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Mandalika test: Espargaro fastest after track problems Next / Marquez "felt something special" in MotoGP test
MotoGP News

Miller critical of "arrogant" Espargaro after MotoGP test spat

Ducati's Jack Miller has labelled Aleix Espargaro as "arrogant" after an incident on the first day of MotoGP's return to Indonesia in the Mandalika test.

Miller critical of "arrogant" Espargaro after MotoGP test spat
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puidgemont
Listen to this article

MotoGP made its on-track debut at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit on Friday as pre-season testing resumed ahead of the 2022 campaign, marking Indonesia's first grand prix motorcycle action since 1997.

The day was impeded by poor track conditions due to mud, forcing action to be halted for around 90 minutes on Friday morning while the surface was cleaned and a meeting between riders and Race Direction was had.

Honda's Pol Espargaro topped the day with a 1m32.466s lap, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was second and Miller sixth on his Ducati.

But Miller was left angry after an incident involving the elder Espargaro brother at the penultimate corner on Friday.

"He just slammed on the brakes in the penultimate corner and I almost ate him," Miller said. "Then I caught up with him and revved the bike. But he made it look like he didn't know.

"You know, Aleix playing Aleix. He's arrogant."

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro didn't comment on the incident on Friday, but was left angry by the events of the day.

The Aprilia rider said the track conditions were "unrideable" and was not happy about the solution of forcing the riders to go out and clean the surface following the red flag period.

"The track was not safe enough to ride sincerely, not at all," Espargaro said.

"We're quite used to riding a circuit where we have a lot of dust, remember also in Qatar [it's dusty], normally the Thursday [but] it's okay.

"But today was no matter of a little bit of dust, today the track was unrideable, it was completely unsafe and the decision that they made, the teams with Dorna, to force us to ride altogether to clean the track, I didn't like it at all.

"I was very angry. I think obviously it works, because if you put 25 bikes to clean the track, you lap by lap clean a little bit of track. But it's not the solution, I'm not here to clean any track."

Read Also:

The condition of the track drew mixed comments from riders after Friday's running, but Miller felt they actually helped Ducati somewhat as its focus was on electronic set-up.

"Yeah, to a degree," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if the conditions actually proved a blessing for Ducati.

"Having the tricky conditions for sure made life difficult, but for sure working with engine brake, the engine brake character, and the engine brake curve and torque curve, playing around with that, trying to make it work so you can keep both wheels stable.

"So, it was a good day to really try to sort elements. As we all know, the championship is long, we get all sorts of conditions.

"So, I think it's kind of good that we don't test in beautiful sunshine all day on a fantastic track that you can break lap records on.

"It's nice to test on tracks that are more virgin and closer to what you get over a real race weekend."

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Mandalika test: Espargaro fastest after track problems
Previous article

MotoGP Mandalika test: Espargaro fastest after track problems
Next article

Marquez "felt something special" in MotoGP test

Marquez "felt something special" in MotoGP test
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is dangerous Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is dangerous

Marquez "felt something special" in MotoGP test Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Marquez "felt something special" in MotoGP test

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Latest news

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is dangerous
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is dangerous

Marquez "felt something special" in MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "felt something special" in MotoGP test

Miller critical of "arrogant" Espargaro after MotoGP test spat
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller critical of "arrogant" Espargaro after MotoGP test spat

MotoGP Mandalika test: Espargaro fastest after track problems
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Mandalika test: Espargaro fastest after track problems

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Prime

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Prime

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in MotoGP have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a change in contractual models followed by manufacturers. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.