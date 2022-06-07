Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Nakagami "lost all his credit" with riders after Barcelona MotoGP crash Next / Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco
MotoGP News

Miller "doesn't understand" his "shithouse" Barcelona race

Ducati's Jack Miller says he "doesn't understand" why he struggled so much on his hard rear tyre in the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, which he described as a "shithouse".

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer
Miller "doesn't understand" his "shithouse" Barcelona race
Listen to this article

Miller endured another difficult round last week in Barcelona after qualifying down in 11th and could only manage 14th in the race, 34.6 seconds from race winner Fabio Quartararo.

The Australian complained of a lack of consistency throughout the Catalan GP weekend with the tyres and struggled from the off on the harder option rear.

Having finished on the podium at Barcelona a year ago, Miller was at a complete loss to explain the situation.

"Yeah, was a shithouse day to follow up what was this weekend," Miller said after the race.

"[I had] Two decent tyres throughout the whole weekend, I tried my maximum from the beginning but to be honest I had nothing on the right-hand side of the tyre from the beginning to the end, and especially in the end I was spinning in a straight line.

"I don't know what happened with this hard tyre, but it didn't function at the end, doing lap times that I know I can do with the Panigale with tyres from the shelf.

"So, this is not normal, I don't understand what happened this weekend with the tyres but we have a big problem, clearly, because one tyre to the other feels completely foreign on the bike, and then it can come back again.

"I don't forget how to ride, I don't lose my way, the bike we know. Last year I was on the podium here and this year I'm f***ing 30s away without a 1m40s – not one single 1m40s in the whole race.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"So, I don't understand really. We need to analyse, take the data that we get and get an answer.

"We took a gamble in the race hoping it was going to work with the hard tyre, because it was really hot. But it didn't."

Read Also:

Miller said on the Monday test following the race that he his advice heading into the grand prix was to run the hard tyre, but this proved to be the worst option.

"Definitely talked to them [Michelin], but there wasn't much to report," he said. "The circuit increases the problems between the tyres.

"They are working very hard to eliminate this. The choice of hard compound was not good. On paper it all looked good, the advice was also leaning towards the hardest compound. It was not the right decision."

shares
comments
Nakagami "lost all his credit" with riders after Barcelona MotoGP crash
Previous article

Nakagami "lost all his credit" with riders after Barcelona MotoGP crash
Next article

Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco

Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco Catalan GP
MotoGP

Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco

Third racer tragically killed at 2022 Isle of Man TT Isle of Man TT
Road racing

Third racer tragically killed at 2022 Isle of Man TT

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime
MotoGP

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

Latest news

Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco

Miller "doesn't understand" his "shithouse" Barcelona race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller "doesn't understand" his "shithouse" Barcelona race

Nakagami "lost all his credit" with riders after Barcelona MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami "lost all his credit" with riders after Barcelona MotoGP crash

Nakagami escapes Catalan GP Turn 1 crash without serious injury
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami escapes Catalan GP Turn 1 crash without serious injury

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.