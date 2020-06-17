Miller "ready to guide" Ducati to MotoGP title

One-time MotoGP race winner Miller was announced last month by Ducati as one half of its factory team line-up for the 2021 season, having been part of the Italian manufacturers ranks since his switch from Marc VDS Honda to Pramac in 2018.

Last year proved to be Miller’s best in the championship, with five podiums – his greatest haul in a single season – netting him eighth in the standings.

Upon signing his new deal, Miller said he was “stoked” that Ducati saw him as its young hope to take the fight to the all-conquering six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

Speaking to Sky Italia recently about his move, Miller said: “With Ducati I feel at home. It will be a great honor to race in red, it took time and dedication, but now that I have signed I am relaxed.

“I feel ready to guide the team to become a title contender.”

He added: “I have gained a lot of experience in recent years and I am ready. I am confident. I have gained a lot of experience in MotoGP.

“Marquez got on and immediately won the title in his debut [in 2013], it was extraordinary, but I think I am on the [same] road, it only takes me longer.”