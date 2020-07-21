MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

shares
comments
Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
By:
Jul 21, 2020, 5:19 AM

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller says he lost a potential podium finish in the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix because of the "numbness" he suffered in his hand in the second half of the race.

Miller, who will step up to a factory Ducati ride next season, spent the first 19 laps of the 25-lap Jerez race inside the top three after making a strong start from fifth on the grid.

He ran as high as second behind eventual race winner Fabio Quartararo after passing the struggling Yamaha of Maverick Vinales on lap nine, and held the position until the Spanish rider repassed him some 10 laps later.

Miller dropped to fourth when a recovering Marc Marquez passed him on lap 20, and although he gained the place back when Marquez crashed two laps later, the Australian was finally denied the final podium spot by works Ducati man Andrea Dovizioso.

Read Also:

After finishing fourth, less than a second in arrears of Dovizioso, Miller explained that the problems he experienced with his throttle hand left him a "sitting duck" late on.

"The biggest issue I had was some numbness in the hand with maybe 12 laps to go," said Miller. "I think it has something to do with the position on the handlebar. From then on, I was a little bit of a sitting duck.

"My tyres felt great, the bike felt great. It was a shame I just lost a little bit the feeling of the grip and I was not able to be as smooth on the throttle towards the end of the race.

"We will take the fourth position today, some important points in the championship and then come back here next weekend with a clearer picture in mind now that we've done 25 laps."

He added: "It was a shame that I couldn't turn the grip the way I’d like to in the latter stages of the race to really try and stay with Maverick, let's say, because Maverick only just finished in front of me. But I don't think I could have followed Fabio, he had some pace today."

Miller said he felt the characteristics of the Jerez track played a part in the problem, which he admitted he also experienced during last year's Spanish GP.

"It’s to do with this track, you're always sort of outside of the bike," Miller explained. "With modern MotoGP bikes, we all hang half a hand off the end of the [handlebar] grip anyway on the outside when you go through a right-hand corner.

"And I feel that hard bit and as soon as I put my hand back on the grip to where it would be going through a right-hand corner, I could feel the tenderness in that part of my hand.

"On the left-hand corners it was not a drama, braking was not a drama. I thought in the past it could have been an issue with the arm pump, but I think it’s more to do with the way I’m hanging on to the to the handlebar itself."

Additional reporting by Mark Bremer

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Podcast: Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix review show

Previous article

Podcast: Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix review show

Trending Today

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP / MotoGP

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MotoGP / MotoGP
26m

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

New F1 structure won't allow loopholes to ruin 2021 - Brawn
Formula 1 / Formula 1

New F1 structure won't allow loopholes to ruin 2021 - Brawn

Andretti: “Militant” Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Andretti: “Militant” Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Analysis: Why F1 doesn't have doping scandals

Condor Motorsports 2001 drivers
Atlantic / Atlantic

Condor Motorsports 2001 drivers

Latest news

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MotoGP / MotoGP
26m

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Podcast: Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix review show
MotoGP / MotoGP

Podcast: Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix review show

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"
MotoGP / MotoGP

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jack Miller
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

2
MotoGP

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race

3
MotoGP

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

26m
4
Formula 1

New F1 structure won't allow loopholes to ruin 2021 - Brawn

5
Formula 1

Andretti: “Militant” Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MGP

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Podcast: Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix review show
MGP

Podcast: Dramatic Spanish Grand Prix review show

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race
MGP

Honda won't replace Marquez for second Jerez race

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"
MGP

Vinales: Tyre gamble made Jerez a "survival race"

Why Marquez's MotoGP title defence isn't over yet
MGP

Why Marquez's MotoGP title defence isn't over yet

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.