Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Portuguese MotoGP: Zarco grabs pole, Baganaia last after crash Next / Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap
MotoGP News

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023

Jack Miller is engaged in negotiations with the LCR Honda squad to return there for 2023 as an exit from Ducati appears more likely, Motorsport.com can confirm.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023
Listen to this article

The three-time MotoGP race winner made his debut with LCR back in 2015 when he was signed to a three-year contract by Honda to come directly from Moto3, where he finished runner-up in the championship in 2014.

After a difficult debut aboard the underpowered RC213V-RS open class bike, Miller moved to Marc VDS for the final two years of his Honda deal.

From 2018 he was signed by Ducati to join Pramac, before stepping up to the marque’s factory squad last season.

At the Americas Grand Prix, Miller revealed in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com that he was being “left in the dark” by Ducati over his future beyond 2022 and that no discussions had taken place about a 2023 seat.

It is thought Jorge Martin and current championship leader Enea Bastianini are favourites to step up to the factory squad alongside Francesco Bagnaia – who recently signed a new two-year deal – in 2023.

Miller admitted after the Austin race, in which he finished third, that he was open to the idea of stepping back to Pramac in 2023 if it meant continuing with Ducati.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, as Motorsport.com has learned at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday, Miller is now in talks about a return to Honda and LCR.

Both of LCR’s current riders, Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami, have underwhelmed over the past two seasons.

LCR’s podium drought in MotoGP dates back to the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, when Cal Crutchlow finished second – while the team hasn’t won a race since Argentina 2018, again with Crutchlow at the helm.

So far Nakagami has taken the team’s best result of 2022 with a 10th in Qatar, but neither rider has cracked the top 10 since.

Both seats at LCR look up for grabs, with Nakagami’s Idemitsu-backed side of the garage specifically set up for a Japanese rider.

With young Japanese rider Ai Ogura impressing in Moto2 currently with two podiums so far this year, he is being heavily linked to that ride.

Thus, it is likely a Miller return to LCR would come at the expense of Marquez.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Portuguese MotoGP: Zarco grabs pole, Baganaia last after crash
Previous article

Portuguese MotoGP: Zarco grabs pole, Baganaia last after crash
Next article

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap
Load comments
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023
MotoGP

Aprilia open to supplying MotoGP satellite team in 2023

Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return
MotoGP

Why Marquez left Austin a winner after his latest MotoGP return

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

Jack Miller More from
Jack Miller
Miller “tired” of comparing Ducati MotoGP bikes Portugal GP
MotoGP

Miller “tired” of comparing Ducati MotoGP bikes

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Miller, Quartararo clash over "unnecessary" Indonesia MotoGP contact

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Latest news

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes point lead with dominant win
MotoGP MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Quartararo takes point lead with dominant win

MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash

2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.