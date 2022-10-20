Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Next / Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat
MotoGP / Malaysian GP News

Miller: My main goal is not helping Bagnaia to MotoGP title in Malaysia

Jack Miller says his main goal at the Malaysian Grand Prix is not to help Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia to the MotoGP title, but will assist if needed.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Miller: My main goal is not helping Bagnaia to MotoGP title in Malaysia
Listen to this article

This weekend’s penultimate round of the 2022 season marks Bagnaia’s first match point in the title race, as he comes to Sepang with a 14-point lead over Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia only needs to outscore Quartararo by 11 points to wrap up the championship this weekend, with the Ducati rider needing to finish fifth if Quartararo doesn’t score.

In recent rounds it has come to light that Ducati has issued all of its riders instructions in how to battle Bagnaia, with caution being urged especially for positions that aren’t podiums.

Miller says he is willing to help if called upon, but is fully focused on finishing third in the championship this year having been ruled out of mathematical title contention last weekend in Australia.

“My main goal is still for myself,” Miller, who is 27 points off of third place, said on Thursday at Sepang.

“Personally, that third place in the championship is still achievable. Again, it’s another long shot, but those other boys haven’t been having the greatest of runs of recently, so I’ve got a good chance of pulling back some points if that continues on.

“I think my main goal is just to try to gain the maximum amount of points I can do.

“If Pecco needs help or whatever, don’t get me wrong, I’m there. But like I said, at the end of the day this is an individual sport and I will try to get the best I can do.

“The difference between third and fourth in the championship is quite a considerable amount of money. It’s from third. I got fourth last year and I got f**k all for it.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller concedes Bagnaia’s lead in the championship makes his own quest for third easier, but stresses he won’t do anything silly should he encounter his teammate on track in Sunday’s Malaysian GP.

“For sure, he’s got some points there now,” Miller added. “It was a little bit calmer at Phillip Island with them being so close, virtually equal on points.

“I think this weekend will be a bit different, I can focus more on my own race.

“Whether it’s for a championship or 15th or 16th, the last person you want to T-bone is your teammate. So you do ride with care around them – at least I do.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Previous article

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Next article

Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat

Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia

Bagnaia 'pissed off' after jeopardising Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia 'pissed off' after jeopardising Q2 hopes in Malaysia MotoGP practice

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Australian GP Prime
MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: COTA bumps felt ‘horrible’ in Mercedes F1 car

Lewis Hamilton says the bumps in the Circuit of The Americas asphalt felt “horrible” in Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 car through practice on Friday for the United States Grand Prix.

Palou: "Insane" F1 car "capable of more than I thought it was"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Palou: "Insane" F1 car "capable of more than I thought it was"

2021 IndyCar champion Alex Palou admits he was shocked by the capabilities of McLaren’s Formula 1 car, after running U.S. Grand Prix’s opening practice at Circuit of The Americas.

United States GP: Leclerc leads second practice ahead of Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1

United States GP: Leclerc leads second practice ahead of Bottas

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc topped second practice for Formula 1’s 2022 US Grand Prix, where the times were essentially meaningless due to the session being dedicated to 2023 Pirelli tyre testing.  

F1 to launch female-only series for younger drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to launch female-only series for younger drivers

Formula 1 is planning to introduce its own female-only championship as early as 2023 – and sources insist it will not be a direct rival to the W Series.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.