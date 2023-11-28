Miller was "smoking cigarettes" before crash ended Valencia MotoGP win chance
KTM’s Jack Miller says he was “riding round smoking cigarettes” feeling he could do no wrong in the Valencia Grand Prix before he crashed while leading.
Miller inherited the lead on lap 14 of 27 when KTM team-mate Brad Binder ran wide going through Turn 11 and dropped down to fourth.
The Australian was able to open out a lead of over a second and was eight tenths clear of eventual winner and world champion Francesco Bagnaia when he crashed going through Turn 11.
It ended Miller's best chance at becoming the first rider in the modern MotoGP era to win for three different manufacturers, having already found success on Honda and Ducati machinery.
Speaking after the race, Miller felt he was in full control of the situation and crashed at Turn 11 before he'd even reached for his RC16's brakes, while admitting he "had a little cry" about what happened.
"Story of my life. What could have been?" Miller began. "I was riding around smoking cigarettes, though it was going to be all done and dusted. But like always in MotoGP, it jumped up and showed me what's what.
"To be honest, I felt like I couldn't really do much wrong. Went with Brad, he was putting a good pace in and then he had this moment, I said 'OK, I need to go alone now'.
"Felt good, started having some moments on the right-hand side, cooling a little bit the tyre without the slipstream.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
"So, I was like 'OK, be careful with it', but I had a good feeling in Turn 4. I was able to really push the bike into Turn 4, had a couple of moments going in but was able to try and force and get some more temperature into it.
"But basically the change of direction from Turns 10 to 11, on the roll, I didn't even get to grab the brakes and she disappeared underneath me.
"That was all she wrote. I had a little cry. It's one of those ones.
"It got away. We pushed so hard, we've been working our arse off, not only the last couple of weeks [but] all year.
"It could have been a really sweet way to end it. The team has done a fantastic job all year long."
Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta
Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta Miller rubbishes wild MotoGP rumours KTM will move him aside for Acosta
The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy
The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy The F1 area MotoGP is yet to successfully copy
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's
MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash
MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder tops FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash
Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard
Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Latest news
Miller moves up with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports to Indy NXT for 2024
Miller moves up with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports to Indy NXT for 2024 Miller moves up with Miller Vinatieri Motorsports to Indy NXT for 2024
O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story"
O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story" O'Ward: Moving to F1 after winning Indy 500 would be a "Cinderella story"
Marquez fourth on Ducati debut as Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test
Marquez fourth on Ducati debut as Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test Marquez fourth on Ducati debut as Vinales tops Valencia MotoGP test
What's next for Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 NASCAR ride?
What's next for Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 NASCAR ride? What's next for Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 NASCAR ride?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.