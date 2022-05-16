Tickets Subscribe
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Next / Espargaro doesn't know what's happening with '23 Aprilia talks
MotoGP / French GP News

Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful"

Suzuki’s Joan Mir says his crash out of podium contention in last Sunday’s MotoGP French Grand Prix was “painful mentally”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Mir admits Le Mans MotoGP crash was "mentally painful"
Listen to this article

The 2020 world champion was closing in on the Ducati of Jack Miller for third at the mid-point of the Le Mans race having broken away slightly from the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro behind.

But on lap 15 of 27 Mir crashed out at the final corner, joining teammate Alex Rins in early retirement in Suzuki's first race weekend since its shock decision to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022.

Mir says the crash was mentally difficult to take having been able to turn around his situation following a difficult Saturday at Le Mans, in which he was forced to go through Q1 "unexpectedly".

"The crash has been painful mentally, because after a difficult Saturday, FP3, I had to go through Q1 unexpectedly, I expected more on Saturday," Mir explained.

"We changed the bike a bit, I was able to up the speed again to qualify more or less good.

"The start was great, I went out with the medium front tyre which was the tyre that in FP2 I crashed badly.

"Straight away I felt good with that tyre, was good for us. I was able to be really constant on the lap times.

"I made a mistake, I went wide, the straight away I was recovering the distance to the top riders again. Every time I was getting closer, it's true that behind the Ducatis it's always difficult to stop the bike.

"I didn't manage in a good way, I made a mistake, a mix of things.

"One thing was this one, another thing was I tried to brake too much, too late, and then I had to trail the brakes more than normal and when I released the brakes I lost the front."

Mir also admits he's not currently a championship challenger as he has slid 46 points adrift of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo – who was a disappointed fourth on Sunday – but feels the 2022 Suzuki is capable of a title tilt.

"It has been a first part of a season that I feel I have the potential, the bike works," Mir added.

"We are showing flashes of performance, but I cannot put it altogether to make the results that we want.

"I am confident these results will get better. I'm sure once we are on the podium we have to stay there because now we are not fighting for the championship. We are just feeling the way."

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Teammate Rins' Le Mans race ended in terrifying fashion on lap three when he was running in third, after he crashed at the Dunlop chicane having run through the gravel trap.

Rins says he was sucked into the fast first corner by the slipstream of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, which led to him tucking the front and forcing him to sit up to run through the gravel where he ultimately tumbled as he tried to re-join the circuit.

"Was scary, sincerely. I mean, it was so scary," Rins said. "We did the most difficult thing, which was to recover positions.

"We did a great start, great first lap. Then I was third behind Pecco, going good, with no stress riding well.

Read Also:

"Then when I arrived into the first corner behind him, I braked at exactly the same point as the lap before and his slipstream [sucked me in]. And then when I touched the brake I lose the front.

"Then I had to go to the gravel and in the gravel it's difficult to manage because in that point you need to control the bike at 200km/h, trying to look at the where the riders are and I was trying to avoid the crash with Miller.

"When I went out of the gravel to re-join the race, I exited with a little bit of angle and then I lose control of the bike."

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
23 h
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
