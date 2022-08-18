Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Next / Marc Marquez ‘won’t wait to be 100%’ fit to make MotoGP return
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Mir “doesn’t want to destroy” Honda MotoGP team set-up in 2023

Joan Mir is “really close” to a 2023 MotoGP deal with Honda, but “doesn’t want to destroy” the team balance by bringing loads of ex-Suzuki crew with him.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Gerald Dirnbeck
Mir “doesn’t want to destroy” Honda MotoGP team set-up in 2023
Listen to this article

The 2020 world champion is expected to join the factory Honda squad next year alongside Marc Marquez following Suzuki’s shock decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the current season.

As with any rider move, part of the negotiations centre on what crew he can bring with him from his current team.

While Mir is talking with Honda on this subject, he is wary of the crew already at HRC and doesn’t want to disturb this balance.

Asked when some news is expected on his future ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Mir said: “We are really close.

“We are closer than yesterday! That’s the good title. And I think we will have news soon about it.”

When asked about the possibility of bringing ex-Suzuki team members with him, Mir added: “I don’t want to destroy a team.

“This is something I don’t want, but it’s important at the place I will be what they want to do first with the guys that are there and try to understand if some people from Suzuki can come because they don’t have jobs.

“So, it’s not that I want to take my team to another place because there is people already there.

“We are trying to understand these things but it’s not easy, this situation.

“We don’t have something more, also the team. It’s not a normal situation for us, so it’s difficult.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir is yet to score a podium this year on the Suzuki and doesn’t believe any strong result in the Red Bull Ring race will have any bearing on Honda’s decision regarding his crew for 2023.

“No, we know that it’s not a situation about pushing a manufacturer or not,” he said. “We are living in an extraordinary situation.

“It’s more to move from this difficult moment forward and to enjoy more the weekends, and mentally also, [it] will give a good boost to us.”

On Saturday, KTM and Tech 3 is expected to announce current factory Honda rider Pol Espargaro’s appointment to the team in 2023.

Read Also:
shares
comments
2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Previous article

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Next article

Marc Marquez ‘won’t wait to be 100%’ fit to make MotoGP return

Marc Marquez ‘won’t wait to be 100%’ fit to make MotoGP return
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo slams "totally stupid" MotoGP sprint race plans
MotoGP

Quartararo slams "totally stupid" MotoGP sprint race plans

Red Bull Ring: Zarco shades Miller by 0.024s in second practice Austrian GP
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring: Zarco shades Miller by 0.024s in second practice

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Latest news

Quartararo slams "totally stupid" MotoGP sprint race plans
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo slams "totally stupid" MotoGP sprint race plans

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo says the series' plans to have sprint races in 2023 are "totally stupid" and claims he was never told about them.

Red Bull Ring: Zarco shades Miller by 0.024s in second practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Red Bull Ring: Zarco shades Miller by 0.024s in second practice

Pramac’s Johann Zarco ended second practice for the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix fastest of all by just 0.024 seconds from factory Ducati rider Jack Miller.

Pol Espargaro joins rebranded Tech 3 KTM MotoGP squad in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Pol Espargaro joins rebranded Tech 3 KTM MotoGP squad in 2023

Eight-time MotoGP podium finisher Pol Espargaro will return to KTM and Tech3 next season after signing a two-year deal, paving the way for Joan Mir to join Honda.

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP looking to introduce F1-style sprint races in 2023

MotoGP wants to introduce Formula 1-style sprint races to grand prix weekends in 2023 and will discuss this with teams this weekend, Motorsport.com has learned.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.