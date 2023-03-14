Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia: Ducati and Aprilia "unbeatable" ahead of MotoGP 2023 Next / Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team aiming for victories in 2023
MotoGP News

Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"

Joan Mir admits memorising everything he needs to do on his Honda MotoGP bike for the start procedure has been “a nightmare” following his switch from Suzuki.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Mir: Memorising Honda MotoGP bike start procedure "a nightmare"
Listen to this article

The 2020 world champion was forced to look for a new ride for this season after Suzuki declared it would be quitting MotoGP at the end of 2022, with Mir eventually signing a two-year deal to join the factory Honda squad.

The pre-season testing phase has not been easy for Honda, with eight-time world champion Marc Marquez admitting after the Portugal test last weekend that the 2023 RC213V is only capable of fighting for between fifth and 10th place.

Mir, who was the top Honda rider at the end of the Portugal test in 13th, has had a similarly difficult time this winter adapting to the bike, noting: "About memorising everything, it's been a nightmare because we have to do a lot of things with the front device.

"Then [you select] the neutral, which is not the normal neutral of a street bike, then stop, launch control down, check everything is on point, then start.

"It's hard because with the Suzuki all of these things are in a different fucking way. To change everything is difficult.

"But it's a matter of time. If you repeat it in the fifth race of the season, I will do it automatically."

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir has not embarked on his journey with Honda alone, as former Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins has joined LCR.

But more crucially for the Spaniard, Suzuki's former technical chief Ken Kawauchi has also been hired by Honda to spearhead development of the RC213V.

Kawauchi's arrival at Honda is "something great", according to Mir. "To see Ken-san in the box gives me confidence," he said.

"We did unbelievable results together [at Suzuki], and to have him onboard in this process is something great. I'm thankful for living it with him. I think he can do a good job as he did in Suzuki.

"But we need a bit of time, both of us, to understand everything, to know all the people. I think we are on the way."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Bagnaia: Ducati and Aprilia "unbeatable" ahead of MotoGP 2023

Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team aiming for victories in 2023
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence

Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence Miller says Bagnaia “a changed man” ahead of 2023 MotoGP title defence

Bagnaia: Ducati and Aprilia "unbeatable" ahead of MotoGP 2023

Bagnaia: Ducati and Aprilia "unbeatable" ahead of MotoGP 2023

MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Bagnaia: Ducati and Aprilia "unbeatable" ahead of MotoGP 2023 Bagnaia: Ducati and Aprilia "unbeatable" ahead of MotoGP 2023

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

Indy IndyCar

Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport Kirkwood’s pace is “no surprise” to Andretti Autosport

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

WEC WEC
Sebring

WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice WEC Sebring: Toyotas lead Ferrari, Cadillac in interrupted second practice

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500 Hunter-Reay joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Indy 500

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Saudi Arabian GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.