Mir not ruling out racing Honda’s 2024 MotoGP bike this season

Joan Mir has not ruled out the possibility of racing Honda’s 2024 MotoGP prototype in the remaining rounds of the 2023 season following the Misano test this week.

Monday’s post-race test at Misano was seen as a critical moment for Honda in its hopes of convincing eight-time world champion Marc Marquez to honour his contract for 2024.

But after the initial test of the first 2024 RC213V prototype, which focused largely on a new chassis, Marquez admitted Honda was “still far” from where it needed to be if this bike was to be the base for next year.

Honda didn’t have a new engine to test on Monday, with the chassis Marquez and Joan Mir trying having been raced by HRC wildcard Stefan Bradl during the San Marino Grand Prix.

When asked by Motorsport.com if his impressions of the bike were the same as his team-mate’s, Mir noted: “Well, in some areas we improved. For sure, we didn’t make a big step, we are far from it.

“I could feel a little bit better with used tyres especially, I was able to be a bit more consistent.

“That’s ok, but it’s only the first test. We saw something positive.

“I still cannot say if it will be the way we take for next year because we need to put everything on point. But if we want to be where we want, we need a bit more help.”

Given the new chassis could be used with the current Honda engine, Mir didn’t rule out the prospect of racing the frame for the remainder of 2023.

“This is something I still don’t know, because I don’t know at the end of the day what will be my decision from it,” he said of racing the new frame in 2023.

“But if it goes as we plan, why not? I said this season was more like a testing season, so why not?”

Mir added that Honda’s main issue of rear grip was “slightly better” on the new chassis, as was its braking and turning capabilities.

Marquez and Mir’s next test of the bike is set to be in November in Valencia, but the latter is not convinced that if a new engine is finally introduced it will be a big change.

“Well, every help will be very, very welcome,” he replied when asked if he was surprised Honda hadn’t brought a new engine to the Misano test.

“But it’s true that if we missed trying a new engine here, they will probably have less time to develop for the next test in Valencia.

“It would be better if we could get a new engine today to try to understand something.

“But if it’s not like that, we will focus on what we have. Probably if they didn’t bring any engine here, it means that the change they will make will not be very huge, because if this new bike can stay with the same engine means the change will not be big.”

