MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Mir: Quartararo endangered other MotoGP riders in Catalan GP

By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova

MotoGP world champion Joan Mir believes Fabio Quartararo throwing his chest protector away during the Catalan Grand Prix “is punishable” because “it puts other riders in danger”. 

Mir: Quartararo endangered other MotoGP riders in Catalan GP

Quartararo’s Yamaha leathers came completely undone with around five laps of Sunday’s Catalan GP remaining, with the Frenchman seen discarding his chest protector while going through the Turn 3 right-hander.

The Yamaha rider – who ultimately finished fourth after being demoted from third for a track limits violation late on – was at a loss to explain the issue with his race leathers and noted Alpinestars was looking into it. 

Opinion on Quartararo’s decision to continue with his race suit unzipped courted criticism, with double MotoGP champion Casey Stoner taking to Twitter to says the Yamaha rider should have been black-flagged.

Current FIM rules on safety equipment states: “The equipment must be worn, correctly fastened, at all times during on-track activity.”

Suzuki’s Mir – who was fifth in the race – doesn’t feel Quartararo should be punished for completing the race with his leathers open, but feels the way he discarded his chest protector should cop a penalty. 

"What I see as very dangerous is throwing the breastplate, it's plastic and it's dangerous, there are bikes coming at 200 km/h from behind,” Mir said. 

"Of course, that is punishable, I think it puts the other riders in danger, that's how it is.

“We have to learn from this, I wouldn't want them to throw a breastplate in my face in another race, we have to set an example with penalties.” 

Johann Zarco, who was second at Barcelona, feels Quartararo’s actions would have warranted a black flag for disqualification “for his safety”. 

“I think it was not dangerous for us, but maybe it was dangerous for him,” the Pramac rider said.

“We cannot race with an open suit. At least [if he] got the chest protector out and then closed the suit up again, yeah it’s like the chest protector doesn’t do all. 

“But if he just slide with an open suit, this can be so dangerous. So, a black flag for his safety can have sense.“ 

Honda’s Marc Marquez believes it would be “unfair” to have disqualified Quartararo, but concedes he should have pulled out as a matter of safety. 

“We discussed it with the team,” Marquez said of the incident. 

“I think it will come up in the Safety Commission, and I think it's unfair if you black flag him.

“But it's a dangerous thing, it's like when you have a thing hanging off the bike, you have to stop, you have to make it [safe] and if you can't, you have to retire.

“That's what I think they should have done. Either you pull off, lose three or four seconds and tie your overalls, or you have to stop.”

Marquez’s Honda teammate Pol Espargaro added that he would have done the same as Quartararo had the issue befallen him. 

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium Catalan GP
MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder Catalan GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
3h
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

